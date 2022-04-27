New Delhi | Jagran News Desk: Each and everything that happens around us impacts us in some way and that's why it becomes important for us to know what's happening around the world. Thus at English Jagran, we provide our readers with 360-degree coverage in all genres to give them a brief insight into what's happening around the world.

Here are the LIVE Updates of April 27:

9:05 am: PM Modi will be interacting with state CMs to review COVID-19 situation in the country through video conference at 12 noon today.

8:45 am: COVID-19 | India reports 2,927 fresh cases and 2,252 recoveries, in the last 24 hours. Active cases 16,279. Daily positivity rate (0.58%)

8:33 am: Tamil Nadu, Thanjavur electrocution incident | Rs 5 lakh each announced as financial assistance for 11 people who died in the incident, as announced by Chief Minister's Office

8:20 am: Telangana | Today is the 21st anniversary of TRS party. I want to thank the people of Telangana who have blessed our party & have supported us immensely. Our leader K Chandrashekar Rao had this vision that the era of coalition govt is going to rule the country: TRS MLC K Kavitha

8:00 am: Delhi | "We're not able to breathe & see properly. Govt should take proper action on the situation of the dump yard here," says locals who live near Bhalaswa dump yard in Delhi

7:45 am: Tamil Nadu | At least 10 people died after a temple car (of chariot festival) came in contact with a live wire in the Thanjavur district. More details are awaited.

#WATCH | At least 10 people died after a temple car (of chariot festival) came in contact with a live wire in the Thanjavur district in Tamil Nadu pic.twitter.com/F4EdBYb1gV — ANI (@ANI) April 27, 2022

7:36 am: Mumbai | Ahead of monsoon, Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) categorised 337 residential buildings in Mumbai as dangerous. Civic body said that out of these buildings, 163 are in western suburbs, 104 are in the eastern suburbs, wherein 70 buildings are in the city.

7:30 am: Delhi | Bhalaswa dump yard in Delhi sending a dense plume of smoke into the sky and exacerbating the already polluted air in nearby areas.

#WATCH | Bhalaswa dump yard in Delhi sending a dense plume of smoke into the sky and exacerbating the already polluted air in nearby areas. pic.twitter.com/ybiibbHdw1 — ANI (@ANI) April 27, 2022

7:21 am: Uttar Pradesh | CBI on Tuesday arrested Enforcement Inspector of Employees' Provident Fund Organization (EPFO) for allegedly demanding and accepting a bribe of Rs 3 lakh from the complainant. Arrested accused was identified as Amit Kumar Srivastava posted as Enforcement Inspector at EPFO, Kanpur



7:13 am: Delhi | AIIMS nurses call off strike after Delhi HC's order

