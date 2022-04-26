New Delhi | Jagran News Desk: Each and everything that happens around us impacts us in some way and that's why it becomes important for us to know what's happening around the world. Thus at English Jagran, we provide our readers with 360-degree coverage in all genres to give them a brief insight into what's happening around the world.

Here are the LIVE Updates of April 26:

7:45 am: UP| Ram Janki temple and Sunni Jama Masjid are both in Gandhi chowk locality, just a few metres away from each other, decided to bring down the loudspeakers. A meeting of Peace Committee was held. They both have decided to remove loudspeakers: SDM Sanya Chhabra

7:33 am: In response to the suspension of AIIMS nursing officer Harish Kajla, also the president of the nurses union of the hospital, the nursing staff to go on an indefinite strike from today. The nurses union has demanded the immediate revocation of Kajla's suspension.

7:25 am: Solapur, Maharashtra: Union minister for road transport and highways, Nitin Gadkari has called sugar mills owners to reduce production of sugar and increase the production of ethanol, adding that India has surplus sugar production

7:15 am: Rajasthan | A woman was allegedly gang-raped and murdered at a village in Dausa district. Woman’s body was found in a well. She was walking towards her parents’ house when the accused offered her a lift in their vehicle: Dausa additional SP Lal Chand Kayal

Posted By: Talibuddin Khan