New Delhi | Jagran News Desk: In today's 'Breaking News, Latest Updates' blog at English Jagran, we will focus on the seventh edition of the Raisina Dialogue, India's flagship multilateral foreign policy and geo-economics conference, that will be inaugurated by Prime Minister Narendra Modi today. The Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) has said that the dialogue will be held from April 25 to April 27 and will witness the participation of European Commission President Ursula Von Der Leyen as the chief guest.

Here are the LIVE Updates from the day:

9:28 hours: Just In: India reports 2,541 new COVID-19 cases. Active cases have increased to 16,522. The daily positivity rate stands at 0.84 per cent, says Union Health Ministry.

9:12 hours: MNS chief Raj Thackeray will not participate in the all-party meeting called by the Maharashtra government to resolve the loudspeaker dispute, says party leader Sandeep Deshpande.

8:27 hours: Congratulations to my friend Emmanuel Macron on being re-elected as the President of France! I look forward to continue working together to deepen the India-France Strategic Partnership, tweets PM Modi.

8:08 hours: Union Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw attends the Countdown Day Programme of International Day of Yoga at Talkatora Stadium.

7:48 hours: PM Modi will likely chair a meeting of the Council of Ministers on April 27 in Delhi, reports ANI.

7:35 hours: PM Modi will inaugurate the seventh edition of the Raisina Dialogue today. It is organised by MEA in collaboration with the Observer Research Foundation (ORF).

