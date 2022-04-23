New Delhi | Jagran News Desk: Each and everything that happens around us impacts us in some way and that's why it becomes important for us to know what's happening around the world. Thus at English Jagran, we provide our readers with 360-degree coverage in all genres to give them a brief insight into what's happening around the world.

Here are the LIVE Updates of April 23:

8:00 am: The demolition of an ancient temple by Congress govt is not correct. In Goa, we'll try to reconstruct & restore the temples vandalised by the Portuguese. We will protect the cultural heritage of the state; Rs 20 cr earmarked for this: Goa CM Pramod Sawant on Alwar incident

7:50 am: Union Home Minister Amit Shah will visit Bihar today. He will attend a program organised in the memory of Babu Veer Kunwar Singh, one of the heroes of the 1857 Revolt, in Jagdishpur and the Convocation of Gopal Narayan Singh University in Rohtas

7:40 am: Jammu & Kashmir | Security tightened ahead of Prime Minister's visit to Palli. He will be visiting the village tomorrow, April 24, and address the panchayats on the occasion of Panchayati Raj Diwas

7:31 am: Looking for a 23-year-old Raymond Spencer of Fairfax, Virginia in connection with the shooting. There are total of 4 victims involved- 2 women, 1 man, and a 12-year-old girl. The additional woman victim is in her 60s and has suffered an injury: DC Police Department, US

7:24 am: Mumbai | My car was attacked at Kalanagar Junction by a mob, we managed to flee. Governance in Maharashtra proving to be worse than Bengal. Opposition leaders who expose corrupt ministers like Nawab Malik are being attacked by state govt...I condemn it: Mohit Kamboj, BJP

7:17 am: A blast ripped through a mosque during Friday prayers in northern Afghanistan, killing 33 people and wounding 43 more, a Taliban spokesman said, just a day after the Islamic State group claimed two separate deadly attacks: AFP

7:10 am: Bihar CM Nitish Kumar attends RJD's Iftar party amid speculation of returning to Mahagathbandhan

