Here are the LIVE Updates of April 22:

9:15 am: Prime Minister Narendra Modi receives UK PM Boris Johnson at Rashtrapati Bhavan

#WATCH | Prime Minister Narendra Modi receives UK PM Boris Johnson at Rashtrapati Bhavan pic.twitter.com/IpbQMKAWPb — ANI (@ANI) April 22, 2022

8:55 am: Chhattisgarh | Five members, including 3 children of a family, burnt alive in a fire that broke out in their car after an accident in Rajnandgaon district, police said

8:43 am: MP | CBI has arrested a Superintendent of CGST & Central Excise, Bhopal for demanding & accepting bribe of Rs 2 lakh from the Complainant. The arrested accused is being produced today before the Special Judge for CBI Cases at Bhopal: Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI)

8:30 am: Ahead of meeting with PM Modi, UK PM Boris Johnson said, "From climate change to energy security to defence, the partnership of our democracies is vital as the world faces growing threats from autocratic states."

Looking forward to meeting with my friend @NarendraModi today in New Delhi.



From climate change to energy security to defence, the partnership of our democracies is vital as the world faces growing threats from autocratic states. — Boris Johnson (@BorisJohnson) April 22, 2022

8:20 am: Guwahati Municipal Polls 2022: Voting begins for 57 out of 60 wards under GMC, 197 candidates in fray. Candidates in three wards have already been elected uncontested.

8:10 am: In the line of action one ASI of CISF has lost his life and two others are injured, said a senior officer of the Central Industrial Security Force (CISF).

8:05 am: J&K | Bus carrying 15 CISF personnel going for morning shift duties attacked by terrorists at about 4.25 hrs near Chaddha Camp in Jammu. CISF averted the terrorist attack, retaliated effectively, and forced the terrorists to run away: CISF officer

7:50 am: Baramulla Encounter | A total of 4 terrorists were neutralized in the ongoing operation since yesterday, J&K Police says

7:42 am: It’s an unofficial personal visit and it does not represent any policy change on behalf of the US govt: Derek Chollet, Counselor to US Secretary of State Antony Blinken on Congresswoman Ilhan Omar's POK visit and meeting with former Pakistan PM Imran Khan

7:33 am: 1 security force jawan martyred and 4 jawans injured in the encounter. We had cordoned off the area in the night. Encounter still underway (in Sunjwan area of Jammu). Terrorists seem to have hidden in a house: Mukesh Singh, ADGP Jammu Zone

7:25 am: Karnataka | Main case was regd in connection with April 16 night (stone-pelting) incident, while in connection with law & order situation we've regd 12 cases in which 134 arrests have been made.Sec 144 to continue till Sat morning in South Sub-Div 5 PS limit:Labhu Ram,CP, Hubbali

7:17 am: UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson will be meeting PM Modi in Delhi. Yesterday, April 21, Johnson had visited Gujarat's Ahmedabad as part of his India visit

