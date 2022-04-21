New Delhi | Jagran News Desk: Each and everything that happens around us impacts us in some way and that's why it becomes important for us to know what's happening around the world. Thus at English Jagran, we provide our readers with 360-degree coverage in all genres to give them a brief insight into what's happening around the world.

Here are the LIVE Updates of April 21:

10:30 am: Prime Minister of the United Kingdom Boris Johnson visits Sabarmati Ashram, tries his hands on 'charkha'

#WATCH | Prime Minister of the United Kingdom Boris Johnson visits Sabarmati Ashram, tries his hands on 'charkha' pic.twitter.com/6RTCpyce3k — ANI (@ANI) April 21, 2022

10:14 am: UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson arrived in Ahmedabad earlier in the morning to start his India visit and was accorded a grand welcome at the airport He will later travel to New Delhi to meet PM Modi.

#WATCH | UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson arrived in Ahmedabad earlier in the morning to start his India visit and was accorded a grand welcome at the airport



He will later travel to New Delhi to meet PM Modi. pic.twitter.com/7ImtyLXhNZ — ANI (@ANI) April 21, 2022

10:00 am: Visuals from Jahangirpuri where a demolition drive that was being carried out by North Delhi Municipal Corporation were stayed by the Supreme Court yesterday

9:48 am: A case was lodged against Mevani under sections 120B (criminal conspiracy), section 153(A) (promoting enmity between two communities), 295(A), 504 (intentional insult with intent to provoke breach of peace), and sections of the IT Act

9:38 am: Assam police late on Wednesday night arrested Vadgam MLA Jignesh Mevani over his tweets claiming that Prime Minister Narendra Modi, who "considers Godse as God, should appeal for peace and harmony against communal clashes in Gujarat."

9:26 am: India reports 2,380 new COVID19 cases today; Active caseload at 13,433

9:15 am: Maharashtra State Environment Minister Aditya Thackeray inaugurated tap-in tap-out service on the Gateway of India to Churchgate route. Brihanmumbai Electricity Supply and Transport (BEST) is India’s 1st bus service to go completely digital,said Aditya Thackeray

8:45 am: We will be implementing this in all 10 buses on this route in a few days & later expand it on all 438 routes, Maharashtra State Environment Minister Aditya Thackeray added

8:25 am: Assam govt to file interlocutory application to seek SC's clearance for Aadhaar cards to 28 lakh, including NRC rejects

8:00 am: Inspector General of Police (IGP) Kashmir, Vijay Kumar informed that in the ongoing encounter in Jammu and Kashmir's Baramulla, three soldiers and one civilian have received minor injuries.

7:45 am: Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman met US Secretary of Commerce Gina Raimondo today in Washington DC and discussed ways to strengthen economic cooperation, in the bilateral and global contexts

7:34 am: Karnataka | 3 held for allegedly spreading objectionable information about a woman lecturer, in an attempt to malign her image. The accused include a lecturer, college correspondent, and a physical education director: N Shashikumar, CP, Mangaluru City

7:25 am: Madhya Pradesh | More relaxations in curfew to be implemented after a meeting. We have slapped two NSAs...will slap NSAs against some more accused, we have their names: Ankit Jaiswal, SP Khargone

7:18 am: Exact location of encounter is Malwa. In the initial exchange of fire, 3 soldiers & a civilian received minor injuries. Operation in progress. Further details shall follow: IGP Kashmir

7:10 am: Delhi | Local BJP leader Jitu Chaudhary shot dead in Mayur Vihar phase-3 around 8:15 pm on Wednesday evening. Accused absconding. Few empty cartridges & other important evidence recovered from crime scene . Search for eyewitnesses and CCTV footage being done: DCP East Priyanka Kashyap

Posted By: Talibuddin Khan