Here are the LIVE Updates of April 20:

9:10 am: Delhi Police take stock of the situation in Jahangirpuri which witnessed violence on April 16 during a religious procession

8:30 am: DCP North West Usha Rangnani inspects the Jahangirpuri area ahead of the anti-encroachment drive announced by MCD

8:10 am: Encroachment drive will be done on illegal construction in the Jahangirpuri area on April 20th and 21st. MCD has asked for 400 personnel from Delhi Police to handle law and order during this period.

7:40 am: Delhi | Arms supplier from Jahangirpuri nabbed after a brief encounter; injured in the police encounter. He has more than 60 previous cases. More details awaited: DCP Outer North Brijender Yadav

7:33 am: Allegations that Kerala govt is not giving COVID data to the Centre are absolutely wrong. We've been sending data since 2020, & continue to do so. It's just that we've stopped publishing daily bulletin in the state; have been sending mails: Kerala Health Min Veena George

7:26 am: We continue to emphasise to all member states of UN that the global order is anchored on international law, the UN Charter and respect for territorial integrity and sovereignty of states: Ambassador R Ravindra, India's Deputy Permanent Rep at UNSC meeting on #Ukraine

7:19 am: Humantarian situation deteriorated further.We support calls urging for guarantees of safe passage to deliver essential humanitarian & medical supplies including through establishment of humanitarian corridors: Envoy R Ravindra, India's Dy Permanent Rep at UNSC meeting on Ukraine

7:10 am: Illegal construction, encroachment on govt land in Jahangirpuri will be removed today, April 20, by North MCD...To avoid any mishap in the area especially in the wake of recent violence, we have also demanded police force (deployment): Raja Iqbal Singh, Mayor, North Delhi

Posted By: Talibuddin Khan