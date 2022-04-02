New Delhi | Jagran News Desk: Each and everything that happens around us impacts in some way and that's why it becomes important for us to know what's happening around the world. Thus at English Jagran, we provide our readers with 360-degree coverage in all genres to give them a brief insight into what's happening around the world.

Here are the LIVE Updates of April 2:

8:45 am: Mumbai | NCB's panch witness in Cordelia cruise drug case, Prabhakar Sail died yesterday. As per his lawyer Tushar Khandare, he died of a heart attack at his residence in Mahul area of Chembur yesterday.

8:15 am: Gujarat | Prices of lemon soar as high as Rs 200/kg in Rajkot. Visuals from a market in the city. Customers say, "The price of lemon is touching Rs 200/kg. It was around Rs 50-60/kg earlier. This is affecting our 'kitchen budget'. Don't know when will the prices go down"

7:47 am: AAP Chief & Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal along with Punjab CM Bhagwant Mann reaches Gujarat

7:40 am: FIFAWorldCup 2022 Final Draw | Former World Cup winners Spain and Germany together in Group E. France in Group D. Five-time winners Brazil in Group G. Portugal in Group H, while Argentina in Group C.

7:33 am: BJP MP writes to UP CM, demands renaming Farrukhabad as Panchal Nagar

7:26 am: US Department of Defense will provide up to $300 million in security assistance to bolster Ukraine's capacity to defend itself: Pentagon Press Secretary John Kirby

7:20 am: Price of petrol & diesel in Delhi at Rs 102.61 per litre & Rs 93.87 per litre respectively today (increased by 80 paise). In Mumbai, the petrol & diesel prices per litre at Rs 117.57 & Rs 101.79 (increased by 85 paise). In Chennai, the petrol & diesel prices per litre at Rs 108.21 and Rs 108.21 (increased by 76 paise) and in Kolkata, the price of petrol is Rs 112.19 (increased by 84 paise) and diesel is Rs 97.02 (increased by 80 paise).

7:10 am: Will Smith resigns from the Academy for slapping Chris Rock at the Oscars. "The list of those I have hurt is long and including Chris, his family, many of my dear friends and loved ones, all those in attendance and global audiences at home," he said in a statement

Posted By: Talibuddin Khan