New Delhi | Jagran News Desk: In today's Breaking News, Latest Updates blog at Jagran English, we will focus on Prime Minister Narendra Modi's three-day Gujarat visit. During his three-day visit, PM Modi will inaugurate multiple projects worth Rs 22,000 crore. It should be noted that assembly elections are slated to take place in Gujarat later this year. Apart from it we will also focus on the developments related to the investigation in connection with the violence in Delhi's Jahangirpuri area on Saturday.

Here are the LIVE Updates from April 19:

8:50 am: Harris announces decision to ban US anti-satellite weapons tests

8:40 am: I congratulate&thank GoI for hosting the WHO Global Centre for Traditional Medicine (in Jamnagar,Gujarat) It's a very imp initiative aimed at harnessing full potential of traditional medicine to advance global health&wellbeing: Dr P K Singh, Regional Director, WHO South-East Asia

8:32 am: The Global Centre in Jamnagar will be a hub of excellence that will promote the use of evidence and learning and help deliver safe, effective and evidence-based traditional medicines: Dr Poonam Khetrapal Singh, Regional Director, WHO South-East Asia

8:25 am: The Centre will facilitate inter creation of the traditional systems of medicine into national health systems. It will apply modern science to leverage ancient wisdom to advance SDG 3 target of ensuring healthy lives & promoting well-being for all people of all ages: Dr P K Singh

8:15 am: Kupwara Police along with Army recovered a huge cache of arms & ammunition including 10 pistols, 17 pistol magazines, 54 pistol rounds & 5 grenades, during a search operation at Hajam Mohallah, Tad Karnah. Case registered. Investigation in progress: Kashmir Zone Police

8:00 am: Delhi | Police deployment continues in the Jahangirpuri area. Violence erupted in the area on the evening of April 16, during a religious procession on the occasion of Hanuman Jayanti.

7:45 am: Angadiya extortion case | Mumbai Crime Branch has filed a charge sheet of more than 1000 pages in the case. A total of 5 people have been arrested in the case. However, suspended IPS officer Saurabh Tripathi and his father who are wanted accused in the case are still absconding.

7:35 am: An earthquake of magnitude 6.0 occurred at around 6:53am, 779 km NNE of Kotamobagu, Sulawesi, Indonesia today: National Center for Seismology

7:28 am: Madhya Pradesh | We have arrested a man for making objectionable remarks against PM Modi and Union Home Minister through mimicry. FIR has been registered: SPS Baghel, Station in-charge, Choti Omti, Jabalpur

7:20 am: Two cases registered at Raopura PS & Karelibaug PS with 19 accused nabbed by the latter, & 3 accused by Raopura. The incidents at the 2 stations are different. Police deployed everywhere. Remaining accused will be caught too, probe on:Chirag Karodia, Additional CP, Vadodara

7:14 am: Congress gave Ripun Bora so many opportunities including Assam Cong chief;unfortunate that when RS polls are on,we get to know that he'll join TMC.Nobody is indispensable. It's not like if he stays Cong will stay otherwise not...We've a very strong DNA here:Cong' Pradyut Bordoloi

Posted By: Talibuddin Khan