New Delhi | Jagran News Desk: In today's Breaking News, Latest Updates blog at Jagran English, we will focus on Prime Minister Narendra Modi's three-day Gujarat visit. During his three-day visit, PM Modi will inaugurate multiple projects worth Rs 22,000 crore. It should be noted that assembly elections are slated to take place in Gujarat later this year.

Here are the LIVE Updates from the day:

7:35 hours: PM Modi's 3-day Gujarat visit will begin from today. Assembly elections will be held in Gujarat later this year.

7:28 hours: Today, Manipur Chief Minister N Biren Singh will also call on Prime Minister Narendra Modi, according to news agency ANI.

7:21 hours: Tripura Chief Minister Biplab Kumar Deb will meet Union Home Minister Amit Shah today to discuss state issues. Assembly elections are slated to take place in Tripura in 2023.

Posted By: Aalok Sensharma