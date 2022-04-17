New Delhi | Jagran News Desk: Each and everything that happens around us impacts us in some way and that's why it becomes important for us to know what's happening around the world. Thus at English Jagran, we provide our readers with 360-degree coverage in all genres to give them a brief insight into what's happening around the world.

Here are the LIVE Updates from the day:

9:02 hours: Just In: 1,150 new COVID-19 cases reported in India today. Active caseload currently stands at 11,558, says Union Health Ministry.

8:41 hours: Tamil Nadu government has asked Centre to take steps to fill 24 MBBS seats that are vacant in state-run colleges after four rounds of MBBS counseling, says Medical Education and Health Minister Ma Subramanian.

7:49 hours: Today, Mauritius PM Pravind Kumar Jugnauth, along with his spouse Kobita Jugnauth, will arrive in India for an eight-day visit on invitation of PM Modi. The MEA said Jugnauth will participate in the Ground-Breaking Ceremony of the WHO-Global Centre for Traditional Medicine in Jamnagar next Tuesday as well as in the Global Ayush Investment and Innovation Summit in Gandhinagar on Wednesday.

7:42 hours: At PM Modi's invitation, his United Kingdom (UK) counterpart Boris Johnson will visit India from April 21 to 22 April this year. He will visit Gujarat on April 21 and hold bilateral consultations with PM Modi on April 22. The Prime Ministers will review the implementation of the Roadmap 2030, says Ministry of External Affairs.

7:35 hours: BJP national president JP Nadda will arrive here in Tripura for a two day-visit. According to reports, he will address a state conference of BJP and review party's organisational progress. Assembly elections are slated to be held in Tripura in 2023.

Posted By: Aalok Sensharma