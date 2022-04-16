New Delhi | Jagran News Desk: Each and everything that happens around us impacts us in some way and that's why it becomes important for us to know what's happening around the world. Thus at English Jagran, we provide our readers with 360-degree coverage in all genres to give them a brief insight into what's happening around the world.

Here are the LIVE Updates of April 16:

12:00 pm: Congress leaders Ambika Soni, Digvijaya Singh, Mallikarjun Kharge and Ajay Maken arrive at the residence of party chief Sonia Gandhi in Delhi. Rahul Gandhi and KC Venugopal are also present at her residence.

11:30 am: MoU signed between National Skill Development Corporation and Odisha Government and several new skill development initiatives launched in the presence of Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan.

10:55 am: PM Narendra Modi unveils a 108 ft statue of Hanuman ji in Morbi, Gujarat through video conferencing, on Hanuman Jayanti. This statue is the second of the 4 statues being set up in 4 directions across the country, as part of Hanumanji4dham project

10:45 am: We have been seeing a similar grand Hanuman statue in Shimla for years now. The second has been established in Morbi today. I have been told that two more statues will be established in Rameswaram and West Bengal: PM Narendra Modi

10:20 am: This is not just a resolution for the establishment of Hanuman ji's statues but it is also a part of the resolution for 'Ek Bharat Shreshth Bharat': PM Narendra Modi unveils a 108 ft statue of Hanuman ji in Morbi, Gujarat through video conferencing, on Hanuman Jayanti.

10:00 am: Satish Tickoo murder | Hearing into the matter of murder involving accused Bitta Karate, deferred till May 10th, 2022.

9:36 am: As per official early trends by the Election Commission, TMC leads on the Ballygunge Assembly seat in West Bengal as counting for the by-election gets underway.

9:27 am: As per official early trends by the Election Commission, RJD leads on Bochahan Assembly seat in Bihar as counting for the by-election gets underway.

9:21 am: Chhattisgarh | Counting of votes for Khairagarh Assembly by-election being held today. Visuals from a counting centre in Rajnandgaon.

9:16 am: Madhya Pradesh | Permission granted for procession from Khedapati Hanuman Temple which was supposed to pass from areas of the Old City in Bhopal during Hanuman Jayanti has been rescinded as a security measure. Procession can be taken out in other parts of the city: Bhopal Police

9:08 am: West Bengal | Counting of votes underway at Asansol Engineering College in Asansol, for by-elections to one Lok Sabha seat in Asansol.

9:00 am: A suspicious object was found lying alongside road which turned out to be an IED. Bomb Squad of police later took it in its possession for further destruction as per SOPs & through a controlled explosion which was then destroyed in a safer location. Investigation on: SSP Rajouri

8:55 am: A credible input was received by J&K Police that some suspicious movement has taken place in Gurdan Chawa village on Rajouri Gurdan road. Police, teams from Army, SOG of Police & teams of Army launched a jt Cordon & Search Op in the area in early morning hours today: SSP Rajouri

8:45 am: India reports 975 fresh COVID19 cases, 796 recoveries and 4 deaths in the last 24 hours. Active cases 11,366

8:30 am: Government of Punjab announces 300 units of free electricity for households from July 1st, 2022: Information and Public Relations Department, Punjab

8:21 am: Mumbai: Poster that reads "Whom did you call Owaisi? Sanjay Raut shut down your loudspeaker,whole Maharashtra facing problem due to it or else we'll shut down your loudspeaker in MNS style" seen outside Saamana Office. Raut reportedly called Raj Thackeray 'Maharashtra ka Owaisi

8:12 am: WB | Counting of votes for Ballygunge Assembly by-poll being held today. I'm confident. The 41% voters turnout here rubbishes Oppn's unnecessary claim of false voting. Had that been the case, would turnout have been this? WB is with Didi, TMC: Party's candidate Babul Supriyo

8:00 am: West Bengal | Counting of votes for the by-elections to one Lok Sabha seat in Asansol being held today. Visuals from the counting centre at Asansol Engineering College in Asansol. TMC fielded Shatrughan Sinha while BJP fielded Agnimitra Paul from the constituency.

7:30 am: Re-railment of coaches, OHE wire and track fitness work is being carried out on war footing. This work is expected to be completed by 12pm today. During this period, fast line traffic will be diverted to slow corridor b/w Byculla & Matunga stations: Central Railway CPRO

7:24 am: Maharashtra | Restoration work of the derailed Dadar-Puducherry Express is underway near Matunga Station in Mumbai

7:16 am: UP | Vice President M Venkaiah Naidu & his wife Usha Naidu offered prayers at Ram Janmabhoomi Temple site in Ayodhya yesterday, April 15. They were accompanied by Governor Anandiben Patel & Deputy CM Keshav Prasad Maurya.

7:09 am: Bihar | A minor girl was raped by some unknown criminals. The team formed in the case took 6 suspects into custody. The victim has identified 3 of these criminals. All three accused have been arrested: Gaya SSP Harpreet Kaur

7:00 am: Wife of Putin ally held in #Ukraine accuses Kyiv authorities of beating her husband: Reuters

Posted By: Talibuddin Khan