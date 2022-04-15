New Delhi | Jagran News Desk: Each and everything that happens around us impacts us in some way and that's why it becomes important for us to know what's happening around the world. Thus at English Jagran, we provide our readers with 360-degree coverage in all genres to give them a brief insight into what's happening around the world.

Here are the LIVE Updates of April 15:

9:45 am: Contractor Santosh Patil's death case | State Min KS Eshwarappa has decided to resign on his own & will tender his resignation today evening. No need for opposition to become an investigation officer or judge as everything will come out after probe: Karnataka CM Basavaraj Bommai

9:30 am: Shouldn't bulldozers be used against those who trouble the poor... the houses of the poor were burnt in Khargone. They should not worry as 'Mama' will build their houses. We will recover from those who burnt their houses: MP CM Shivraj Singh Chouhan, in Bhopal

9:15 am: Indigo A320 Neo aircraft VT-IJV operating flight 6E-2037 (Dibrugarh-Delhi) reported smoke and spark from a passenger’s mobile phone. Fire was doused by cabin crew using cabin fire extinguisher. No injury reported. Aircraft landed safely at Delhi: Senior DGCA official to ANI

9:00 am: COVID-19 | India reports 949 fresh cases, 810 recoveries and 6 deaths in the last 24 hours. Active cases 11,191. Daily positivity rate (0.26%)

8:40 am: Congress demands Eshwarappa's arrest over K'taka contractor death, demands FIR to be lodged on corruption charges

8:20 am: Chhattisgarh | Three people including a woman died after they drowned in the Kukda dam in the Gariaband district. They had come here for a picnic. Their bodies have been recovered: Chandresh Thakur, Additional SP Gariaband

8:00 am: Odisha | During the Danda Jatra y'day, there was an incident of stone-pelting b/w the people of Durgaprasad & Deulapali villages. One person died & many got injured in this incident. A case has been registered. Situation under control: Umakant Malik, ASP, Nayagarh

7:35 am: Arunachal Pradesh | An earthquake of magnitude 5.3 occurred at around 6:56am, 1176km North of Pangin, Arunachal Pradesh today: National Center for Seismology

7:30 am: Dy MD of IMF (International Monetary Fund), Gita Gopinath, shared the Global Manufacturing PMI (Purchasing Managers' Index); tweets, "After a few months of improvement the latest data points to renewed pressure on supply chains and input prices. Hoping this is short-lived."

7:24 am: Maharashtra | Two villagers killed by Naxals in Gadchiroli district; one of the Naxals surrendered: SP Gadchiroli Ankit Goyal

7:18 am: Gujarat | We have a tradition to celebrate Ramzan; Hindu students break Muslim students' 'roza' together. Similarly during Diwali, Muslim students collect money to buy firecrackers &sweets for Hindu students: Shah Md Shaheed Ismail, teacher of a govt primary school in Surat

7:10 am: MP | We're giving a 2hr curfew relaxation- b/w 10am to 12pm, only for women. Only 4 categories of shops - groceries, vegetables, milk, & medicals - will remain open. Use of vehicles prohibited; allowed only in case of medical emergencies: Khargone Collector & DM Anugraha P

Posted By: Talibuddin Khan