New Delhi | Jagran News Desk: Each and everything that happens around us impacts us in some way and that's why it becomes important for us to know what's happening around the world. Thus at English Jagran, we provide our readers with 360-degree coverage in all genres to give them a brief insight into what's happening around the world.

Here are the LIVE Updates of April 14:

11:45 am: Rajasthan Government orders transfer of Karauli District Collector among the transfer of 69 IAS officers it announced on April 13

11:40 am: He ( Karnataka CM) wants to save his corrupt minister. I think he is also part of this whole process. If he wants to save face of BJP & his govt, then immediately arrest (KS Eshwarappa) & book a case of corruption: DK Shivakumar, Congress

11:30 am: Prime Minister Narendra Modi inaugurates 'Pradhanmantri Sangrahalaya'- a museum dedicated to the country's Prime Ministers since Independence

11:24 am: Delhi: PM Modi buys the first ticket at 'Pradhanmantri Sangrahalaya'- a museum dedicated to country's Prime Ministers since Independence

11:15 am: Delhi | Prime Minister Narendra Modi arrives at Teen Murti House to inaugurate 'Pradhanmantri Sangrahalaya'- a museum dedicated to country's Prime Ministers since Independence

11:00 am: Delhi: PM Modi to inaugurate 'Pradhanmantri Sangrahalaya', shortly

10:25 am: Ambedkar Jayanti: Paying rich tributes, PM Modi reiterates commitment to 'fulfilling his dreams'

10:20 am: Australian Govt imposes targeted financial sanctions on 14 Russian state-owned enterprises of strategic &economic importance to Russia. Listings include defence-related entities-transportation company Kamaz,&shipping companies SEVMASH &United Shipbuilding Corp

10:10 am: Maharashtra | NCB Mumbai seized 3.980 kg of heroin worth Rs.24 crores along with intercepting a South African national at Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj International Airport in Mumbai. Further investigation is under progress

10:00 am: Delhi | President Ram Nath Kovind, PM Modi, Vice President Venkaiah Naidu, Congress President Sonia Gandhi, Senior Congress leader Mallikarjun Kharge, Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla, and others offer tribute to Dr BR Ambedkar on the occasion of #AmbedkarJayanti

9:45 am: Rajasthan | 5 dead, 13 injured in a road accident in Udaipur yesterday, April 13 We have ensured all the necessary facilities for the injured in hospital. Passengers included the elderly, women, children. They were returning after attending a function: Manoj Kumar, Udaipur SP

9:30 am: COVID-19 | India reports 1,007 fresh cases and 818 recoveries, in the last 24 hours. Active cases 11,058. Daily positivity rate (0.23%)

9:15 am: Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray along with his son and state cabinet minister Aaditya Thackeray pays floral tribute to Dr BR Ambedkar on the occasion of #AmbedkarJayanti2022 at Dadar, Mumbai

9:00 am: Ministry of Home Affairs has designated Mushtaq Ahmed Zargar, founder and chief commander of AlUmar-Mujahideen, as a terrorist under the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act, 1967. Zargar was one of the released terrorists in the 1999 Indian Airlines flight hijack.

8:20 am: Defence Minister Rajnath Singh laid a wreath at the National Memorial Cemetery of the Pacific in Hawaii, US

8:10 am: Defence Minister Rajnath Singh also paid tributes to Mahatma Gandhi at his statue in Honolulu, Hawaii

8:00 am: Andhra Pradesh | Six were killed & 12 injured in a fire accident at a chemical factory in Akkireddigudem, Eluru, last night. The fire broke out due to leakage of nitric acid, monomethyl: Eluru SP Rahul Dev Sharma

7:35 am: IGL hiked the price of CNG in Delhi by Rs 2.5 per kg to Rs 71.61 per Kg from today. For Noida, Greater Noida & Ghaziabad, the CNG price has been hiked to Rs 74.17 per Kg, while in Gurugram, it will cost Rs 79.94 per Kg.

7:31 am: The Kyiv Independent: Two US officials told Politico the Biden administration is currently discussing sending a high-level official to Kyiv to show further support to #Ukraine. President Joe Biden and Vice President Kamala Harris remain candidates to represent the US.

7:24 am: West Bengal | LoP Suvendu Adhikari got injured after a barricade fell on his feet while holding a BJP protest rally in Birbhum on April 13. "I've been given a pain killer injection. There's no fracture. Everyone saw who did it," he said

7:17 am: US announces additional USD 800 million military aid, heavy weapons to Ukraine

7:10 am: Karnataka | A big rally will be held on May 25 in Bengaluru. Moreover, we'll stop our work for a month. The date is yet to be decided. We've given an ultimatum to CM that if within 15 days we're not called to discuss the matter to reduce corruption, we'll announce names of involved MLAs & ministers. Health is most corrupt dept, other depts incl PWD, Irrigation, Panchayat Raj, BBMP: State Contractors' Association president D Kempanna, on the death case of contractor Santosh Patil

Posted By: Talibuddin Khan