Here are the LIVE Updates of April 13:

10:00 am: CM Bagel is to meet Union Home Minister Amit Shah at his residence this evening; to discuss issues mainly on impact of GST system on the resources of the state, policy issues related to Naxal problem, and issues related to coordination with central paramilitary forces: Sources

9:50 am: COVID-19 | India reports 1,088 fresh cases, 1081 recoveries, and 26 deaths in the last 24 hours. Daily positivity rate (0.25%)

9:42 am: Congress delegation including DK Shivakumar and former Karnataka CM Siddaramaiah submits a letter to Karnataka Governor Thawar Chand Gehlot demanding sacking of state minister KS Eshwarappa over contractor Santosh Patil's death

9:37 am: Prime Ministers' Sangrahalaya all set to be inaugurated on April 14. This new museum has been integrated well with the existing Nehru museum;have tried to justify contribution of all PMs since Independence:Nripendra Misra, Chairperson, Executive council of Nehru Memorial Museum

9:30 am: This Sangrahalaya (museum) is a 'Work in Progress'. Our last gallery showcases Dr. Manmohan Singh's tenure as PM... The recent work tenure (of PM Modi since 2014) will also be worked upon soon..: Nripendra Misra, Chairperson, Executive Council of Nehru Memorial Museum & Library

9:20 am: Two Sikhs assaulted in Richmond Hills, New York. Complaint filed, tweets Consulate General of India in New York

9:00 am: Enforcement Directorate has summoned Xiaomi's former India Managing Director Manu Kumar Jain to appear before investigators today in its probe to ensure whether the company’s business practices conformed with Indian foreign exchange laws: Sources

8:35 am: 90 pilots have been restrained from flying the Boeing 737 MAX. They will have to undergo training again to the satisfaction of DGCA: DGCA Director-General Arun Kumar to ANI.

8:25 am: This restriction does not impact the operations of MAX aircraft whatsoever. SpiceJet currently operates 11 MAX aircraft and about 144 pilots are required to operate these 11 aircraft. Of the 650 trained pilots on the MAX, 560 continue to remain available: SpiceJet Spokesperson

8:00 am: Mumbai | Harbour line and Trans Harbor line Panvel bound trains are running late. The location box restoration work was completed at 7.05 hrs: CPRO CR

7:21 am: Consulate General of India, Shanghai, to remain inaccessible and not be in a position to provide consular services in person, in view of the #COVID19 lockdown in Shanghai: Embassy of India, Beijing, China

7:14 am: | Digvijaya Singh has always conspired; his tweet is related to an int'l & criminal conspiracy to disturb country's environment. Intelligence should probe this. Sonia Gandhi has made him the in-charge of agitations, to be visible on media: State BJP chief VD Sharma

7:07 am: On being asked of having enough evidence on the #RussiaUkraineCrisis to be declared a genocide, US President Joe Biden said, "It’s become clearer & clearer that Putin is trying to wipe out the idea of being Ukrainian. The evidence is mounting. It looks different than last week."

7:00 am: "More evidence is coming out literally of the horrible things that the Russians have done in Ukraine... we’ll let the lawyers decide internationally whether or not it qualifies but it sure seems that way to me."

