Here are the LIVE Updates of April 12:

9:35 am: West Bengal | Polling underway for bypoll to Ballygunge Assembly constituency

9:20 am: Additional Solicitor General of India in Calcutta High Court sent his resignation letter to Union Law Minister Kiran Rijiju Among many important cases, the Birbhum, Rampurhat incident was the last where he fought for CBI probe

9:10 am: COVID-19 | India reports 796 fresh cases, 946 recoveries, and 19 deaths in the last 24 hours. Daily positivity rate (0.20%)

9:00 am: Subhash Shankar, who is close aide of Nirav Modi has been brought to Mumbai by CBI team from Cairo city of Egypt, in connection with the multi-crore Punjab National Bank (PNB) scam worth Rs 13,578 crores: CBI sources

8:50 am: It's obvious that terrorism issue is raised whenever there are bilateral talks. We discussed the same (during 2+2 talks with US)... No question of assurance (by US), we only discussed: Defence Minister Rajnath Singh to ANI in Washington DC, on neigbouring nations Pakistan, China

8:35 am: Jharkhand | Rescue operation underway at Deoghar where a ropeway accident occurred on April 10

8:22 am: In an interview with ANI in Washington DC, Defence Minister Rajnath Singh on US talking about providing affordable defence systems said, "Price affordability will benefit only when we require, or can't produce...We will buy it from outside when it's required..."

8:14 am: As far as US is concerned, they responded positively on 'Atmanirbharta' (self-reliance). No negativity in its talks. I have appealed to them that their companies, equipment manufacturers are welcome in India: Defence Minister Rajnath Singh on 2+2 talks with US, in Washington DC

7:35 am: Maharashtra| Whatever happened in JNU wasn't right & shouldn't have happened. Ram Navami is a holy festival for Hindus &if someone takes a stand to not eat non-veg then it's not wrong; all ideologies must be accepted. Culprits should be booked: Union Min Ramdas Athawale

7:29 am: No domain in which India-US not cooperating, says Jaishankar at 2+2 Ministerial Dialogue

7:23 am: At 2+2 dialogue, India-US reaffirm commitment to promote regional stability, rule of law

7:15 am: Today, Ambassador of India to the UN, TS Tirumurti handed over India’s voluntary financial contribution of USD 200,000 to Myriam Fillaud, Head of the New York Office of UNITAD. The contribution will go towards UNITAD’s efforts to investigate crimes by ISIL.

