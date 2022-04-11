New Delhi | Jagran News Desk: In today's 'Breaking News, Latest Updates' blog, we at English Jagran will focus on the virtual meeting of Prime Minister Narendra Modi and United States (US) President Joe Biden. According to the Prime Minister's Office (PMO), the two leaders will review ongoing bilateral cooperation and exchange views on recent developments in South Asia, the Indo-Pacific region and global issues of mutual interest.

The meeting will be held ahead of the fourth India-US 2+2 Ministerial Dialogue which will be led by Defence Minister Rajnath Singh and External Affairs Minister (EAM) Dr S Jaishankar and their US counterparts Lloyd Austin (Secretary of Defence) and Antony Blinken (Secretary of State).

Here are the LIVE Updates from the day:

8:12 hours: Defence Minister Rajnath Singh meets US aerospace and defence majors Boeing and Raytheon He exhorted the companies to take advantage of policy initiatives in India to steadily march from ‘Make in India’ towards ‘Make for the World’.

7:35 hours: India-US to hold 2+2 Ministerial Dialogue today between Defence Minister Rajnath Singh, EAM Dr S Jaishankar and their respective US counterparts.

"The Dialogue would enable both sides to undertake a comprehensive review of cross-cutting issues in the India-US bilateral agenda related to foreign policy, defence and security with the objective of providing strategic guidance and a vision for further consolidating the relationship," the MEA had said earlier in a statement.

