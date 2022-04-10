New Delhi | Jagran News Desk: Each and everything that happens around us impacts us in some way and that's why it becomes important for us to know what's happening around the world. Thus at English Jagran, we provide our readers with 360-degree coverage in all genres to give them a brief insight into what's happening around the world.

Here are the LIVE Updates from the day:

8:35 hours: An earthquake with a magnitude of 4.9 on the Richter Scale hit Nicobar Islands at 7:02 am today, says National Center for Seismology.

8:30 hours: Prime Minister Narendra Modi will address the 14th foundation day celebration of Umiya Mata Temple at Gathila, Junagadh in Gujarat today at 1 pm on the occasion of Ram Navami.

Posted By: Aalok Sensharma