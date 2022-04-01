New Delhi | Jagran News Desk: Each and everything that happens around us impacts in some way and that's why it becomes important for us to know what's happening around the world. Thus at English Jagran, we provide our readers with 360-degree coverage in all genres to give them a brief insight into what's happening around the world.

10:47 am: "Looking forward to interacting with our dynamic exam warriors, their parents and teachers at #ParikshaPeCharcha, which begins in a short while at 11 AM", tweets PM Modi ahead of Pariksha Pe Charcha with students, parents and teachers.

10:40 am: PM Modi Pariksha Pe Charcha Watch LIVE

10:30 am: Punjab Assembly one-day special session gets underway to discuss the Centre’s decision to extend the Central service rules to employees of UT of Chandigarh

10:00 am: Karnataka | Union Home Minister Amith Shah attends the 115th Jayanthi and Guru Vandana program of Shivakumara Swamiji at Siddaganga Math, in Tumkur Karnataka CM Basavaraj Bommai and BJP MP Tejasvi Surya were also present.

9:40 am: CPI(M) MPs Elamaram Kareem, Dr V. Sivadasan, K. Somaprasad and John Brittas have given notice to Rajya Sabha Chairman for disallowing the permission to introduce the Private Member Bill- ‘The Uniform Civil Code in India Bill, 2020’ by BJP MP Dr. Kirodi Lal Meena.

9:25 am: Chhattisgarh | Bodies of three persons of a family was found in Dhawaidand village under Kapu PS limits in Raigarh yesterday. Prima facie it appears that three persons were killed using stones or similar objects; further investigation is underway, said police.

9:15 am: Chhattisgarh | Khairagarh-Chhuikhadan-Gandai district will be created within 24 hours of winning the election. Salhewara will be made full tehsil and Jalabandha will be made sub-tehsil. A huge statue of Devvrat Singh will also be established: Chhattisgarh CM Bhupesh Baghel

9:00 am: COVID19 | 1,335 new cases in India today; Active cases stand at 13,672

8:45 am: I'm intrigued at the rumor that Hon CM Shri Nitish Kumar is contemplating going to Rajya Sabha! This is mischievous, & far from truth. He has people's mandate to serve Bihar,& will continue to do so for the full term as CM...,": Sanjay Jha, Bihar minister & JD(U) leader

8:30 am: A team of Delhi Police South-West district has apprehended one Mithun Tiwari for creating fake accounts on Instagram and stalking & threatning a number of individuals on the social media: DCP South-West

8:20 am: Maharashtra | Mumbai Police will not fine people for not wearing mask from today. Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation has urged citizens to voluntarily use masks as a precautionary measure against COVID19. From 2nd April, all Covid restrictions will be lifted in Maharashtra.

8:10 am: 19 kg commercial cooking gas LPG price hiked by Rs 250 per cylinder. It will now cost Rs 2253 effective from today. No increase in the prices of domestic gas cylinders.

8:00 am: Prime Minister Narendra Modi to interact with students, teachers and parents during the 5th edition of Pariksha Pe Charcha today.

7:40 am: Prime Minister of Nepal, Sher Bahadur Deuba to arrive in India on a three-day visit today. He will meet EAM Dr S Jaishankar on April 1, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on April 2 and Vice President M Venkaiah Naidu on April 3, besides his other engagements

7:33 am: Delhi | Russia's Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov to call on Prime Minister Narendra Modi and meet External Affairs Minister Dr. S Jaishankar today.

7:27 am: Jammu & Kashmir | Nine people killed, four injured in a road accident in the Bufliaz area of Poonch. Every possible support is being extended to those injured and the next of kin of deceased persons, says DM Poonch.

7:20 am: Govt extends AFSPA in 3 districts of Arunachal Pradesh. Tirap, Changlang and Longding districts & areas under Namsai & Mahadevpur police stations in Namsai dist, bordering Assam, are declared as ‘disturbed area’ u/s 3 of AFSPA from April 1 to Sep 30, unless withdrawn earlier: MHA

7:10 am: PM Modi to address 5th edition of 'Pariksha Pe Charcha' today

7:00 am: US rubbishes Imran Khan's claims of 'foreign conspiracy' to oust him from power

