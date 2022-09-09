Queen Elizabeth II's Death Live Updates: King Charles III To Address UK As Mourning Begins

-
10:32 AM
Queen Elizabeth II's Death: King Charles III To Address UK
Britain's new monarch, King Charles, will address the nation on Friday, his spokesman said, his first speech following the death of his mother Queen Elizabeth.
-
09:37 AM
Goa's famous Curlies restaurant being razed
Curlies restaurant at Anjuna being demolished over violation of coastal zone laws
#WATCH | Goa | Curlies restaurant at Anjuna being demolished over violation of coastal zone laws pic.twitter.com/WNgDZ8CP0U— ANI (@ANI) September 9, 2022
-
09:36 AM
Delhi building collapse
Delhi | Two persons injured, five persons feared trapped in building collapse in Azad Market area; search & rescue operation underway
-
09:36 AM
COVID-19 cases in India
India reports 6,093 new COVID19 cases today, active cases at 49,636
-
09:35 AM
Bharat Jodo Yatra
Tamil Nadu | Congress begins its third day of the 'Bharat Jodo Yatra', led by party MP Rahul Gandhi, in Nagercoil
-
09:35 AM
India bans the export of broken rice with effect from today.
India bans the export of broken rice with effect from today.
-
07:36 AM
PM Modi pays tribute to Queen Elizabeth 2
Paying tributes to Queen Elizabeth II, who passed away on Thursday evening, Prime Minister Narendra Modi said that she will be remembered as "the stalwart of our times".
"Her Majesty Queen Elizabeth II will be remembered as a stalwart of our times. She provided inspiring leadership to her nation and people. She personified dignity and decency in public life. Pained by her demise. My thoughts are with her family and people of UK in this sad hour", said PM Modi in a tweet
-
07:36 AM
Piyush Goyal offers condolences on Queen Elizabeth's Death
I would like to pay my condolences to the people of the UK on the sad demise of Queen Elizabeth II. She has been the longest reigning Monarch and was a true friend of India. PM Modi has also shared his own experiences with the Queen: Union Minister Piyush Goyal in Los Angeles
-
07:36 AM
Won't abandon nukes, says N Korea's Kim Jong Un
North Korean leader Kim Jong Un says his country will never abandon the nuclear weapons it needs to counter the US, which he accused of trying to weaken the North’s defences, reports The Associated Press
-
07:36 AM
Biren Singh defends Assam CM over demolition of Madrasas
Assam CM Himanta Biswa Sarma is my friend, he is an experienced politician. He knows what is happening in the political demography & he is working according to that. Whatever he is doing regarding Madrasa in Assam, is correct: Manipur CM N Biren Singh on illegal Madrasas
-
07:35 AM
Archive: When Queen Elizabeth visited Punjab's Amritsar
Queen Elizabeth II visited Golden Temple in Punjab's Amritsar, back in the year 1997
#WATCH | Queen Elizabeth II visited Golden Temple in Punjab's Amritsar, back in the year 1997— ANI (@ANI) September 8, 2022
(File footage) pic.twitter.com/wGgYUW5dI5
-
07:34 AM
England vs South Africa cricket match suspended
"Following the death of Queen Elizabeth II, Friday's play between England and South Africa Men at The Oval, along with all scheduled matches in the Rachael Heyhoe Flint Trophy, will not take place," tweets England and Wales Cricket Board
-
07:34 AM
UK PM Liz Truss on Queen Elizabeth's death
Today the crown passes, as it has done for over 1000 years to a new monarch, a new head of State, King Charles III. In the difficult days ahead we'll come together with our friends across UK, the Commonwealth & the world. Queen Elizabeth II leaves a great legacy: UK PM Liz Truss
Queen Elizabeth II's Death Live Updates: King Charles III To Address UK As Mourning Begins
Subhasish Dutta
Fri, 09 Sep 2022 10:32 AM IST
Britain's longest-reigning monarch Queen Elizabeth II died at her home in Scotland on Thursday aged 96. She was the United Kingdom's figurehead and a towering presence on the world stage for seven decades. Prince Charles became king immediately after his mother's death. The palace announced that Queen Elizabeth died at Balmoral Castle, her summer residence in Scotland, where members of the royal family had rushed to her side after her health took a turn for the worse. Queen Elizabeth's funeral will be held after 10 days of official mourning.
09 September 2022