Queen Elizabeth II's Death Live Updates: King Charles III To Address UK As Mourning Begins

PM Modi pays tribute to Queen Elizabeth 2

Paying tributes to Queen Elizabeth II, who passed away on Thursday evening, Prime Minister Narendra Modi said that she will be remembered as "the stalwart of our times".

"Her Majesty Queen Elizabeth II will be remembered as a stalwart of our times. She provided inspiring leadership to her nation and people. She personified dignity and decency in public life. Pained by her demise. My thoughts are with her family and people of UK in this sad hour", said PM Modi in a tweet