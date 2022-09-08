Breaking News Today LIVE: PM Modi To Inaugurate 'Kartavya Path' Today At India Gate

-
10:18 AM
Covid-19 cases in India
India reports 6,395 fresh cases and 6,614 recoveries, in the last 24 hours. Active cases 50,342. Daily positivity rate 1.96%
-
10:18 AM
Ashok Gehlot on Bharat Jodo Yatra
TN | Beginning of 'Bharat Jodo Yatra' was great... don't care about the counterside. Counterside talked about a Congress-free nation, now they're furious & talk about Pakistan & the Yatra. They should rather govern & think about inflation, unemployment: Rajasthan CM Ashok Gehlot
-
10:18 AM
Jairam Ramesh on Congress' Bharat Jodo Yatra
I don't want to waste my time countering the arguments from the other side. There will always be professional critics, arm-chair critics, people who will raise questions in India for everything you do: Jairam Ramesh, Congress on BJP's criticism of the party's Bharat Jodo Yatra
We are focussed like Arjun was focussed on the fish when he went for Draupadi's swayamvar. We have only one single vision right now - to ensure the successful completion of Bharat Jodo Yatra: Jairam Ramesh, General Secretary in-charge Communications, Congress
-
09:01 AM
Earthquake In Jammu and Kashmir
An earthquake of magnitude 3.5 occurred 62km ENE of Katra, Jammu and Kashmir, at around 7:52am today. The depth of the earthquake was 10 km below the ground: National Center for Seismology
-
09:01 AM
Bharat Jodo Yatra
Tamil Nadu | Congress begins its second day of the 'Bharat Jodo Yatra', led by party MP Rahul Gandhi, along with party MPs KC Venugopal & P Chidambaram, Chhattisgarh CM Bhupesh Baghel & others, in Agasteeswaram, Kanniyakumari.
-
08:20 AM
PM Modi to inaugurate Kartavya Path today
Prime Minister Narendra Modi will inaugurate 'Kartavya Path' at India Gate at 7 pm on Thursday. According to a statement by the Prime Minister's Office, the move symbolises a shift from erstwhile Rajpath being an icon of power to Kartavya Path being an example of public ownership and empowerment. He will also unveil a grand statue of Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose near India Gate. The jet black granite statue, with a height of 28 ft. will be placed under the Canopy near India Gate.
-
08:19 AM
Second day of Bharat Jodo Yatra begins in Tamil Nadu
Tamil Nadu: Congress leaders begin the second day of party's Bharat Jodo Yatra. Party MP Rahul Gandhi, along with senior leader and MP P Chidambaram, Chhattisgarh CM Bhupesh Baghel and others, commences Padyatra in Agasteeswaram, Kanniyakumari.
Tamil Nadu: Congress leaders begin the second day of party's Bharat Jodo Yatra. Party MP Rahul Gandhi, along with senior leader and MP P Chidambaram, Chhattisgarh CM Bhupesh Baghel and others, commences Padyatra in Agasteeswaram, Kanniyakumari.
(Source: Congress) pic.twitter.com/2WBqx71eNS
-
08:18 AM
3 arrested for drug peddling in Thane
Maharashtra | Based on the information, we took 3 people into custody. We found 26 grams of MDMA from them after which we registered a case under NDPS. Investigation revealed that it involves a Nigerian national who has been detained: Avinash Ambure, DCP, Thane
-
08:18 AM
Union Minister Piyush Goyal in US
The visit & engagements in US will open up opportunities for us to work in partnership with each other & ensure that during challenges supply chains remain open & businesses & people of both countries don’t suffer: Union Minister Piyush Goyal addressing the media at San Francisco
-
08:17 AM
Kartavya Path sign board
Delhi | A signboard showing the way to 'Kartavya Path' has been placed at Man Singh Road. PM Narendra Modi will inaugurate 'Kartavya Path' and unveil the statue of Netaji Subhash Chandra Bose at India Gate in Delhi today.
Breaking News Today LIVE: PM Modi To Inaugurate 'Kartavya Path' Today At India Gate
Prime Minister Narendra Modi will inaugurate 'Kartavya Path' at India Gate at 7 pm on Thursday. According to a statement by the Prime Minister's Office, the move symbolises a shift from erstwhile Rajpath being an icon of power to Kartavya Path being an example of public ownership and empowerment. Over the years, Rajpath and adjoining areas of Central Vista Avenue had been witnessing pressure of increasing traffic of visitors, putting stress on its infrastructure. The PMO said that it lacked basic amenities like public toilets, drinking water, street furniture and adequate parking space. Further, there was inadequate signage, poor maintenance of water features and haphazard parking.
08 September 2022