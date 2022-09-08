Breaking News Today LIVE: PM Modi To Inaugurate 'Kartavya Path' Today At India Gate

10:18 AM

Jairam Ramesh on Congress' Bharat Jodo Yatra

I don't want to waste my time countering the arguments from the other side. There will always be professional critics, arm-chair critics, people who will raise questions in India for everything you do: Jairam Ramesh, Congress on BJP's criticism of the party's Bharat Jodo Yatra

We are focussed like Arjun was focussed on the fish when he went for Draupadi's swayamvar. We have only one single vision right now - to ensure the successful completion of Bharat Jodo Yatra: Jairam Ramesh, General Secretary in-charge Communications, Congress