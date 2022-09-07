Breaking News LIVE: Delhi Extends Ban on Sale, Purchase And Manufacturing Of Firecrackers Till Next Year

-
SC to hear Kejriwal's plea on control of administrative services in Delhi on Sept 27
Supreme Court Constitution bench posts for Sept 27 to decide the schedule of hearing the plea of CM Arvind Kejriwal-led Delhi govt's plea on the contentious issue of who should control administrative services in Delhi over transfers & postings of officers in the national capital
-
11:03 AM
Delhi extends ban on sale of firecrackers
Delhi Government extends the ban on manufacturing, storing, sale and bursting of firecrackers in continuation of last year's directive. This year, the Delhi Govt also bans the online sale and delivery of firecrackers. This will remain in effect till 1st January 2023.
-
10:55 AM
Rajnath Singh, Jaishankar to participate in India-Japan 2 2 Ministerial Dialogue in Tokyo
Defence Minister Rajnath Singh, along with EAM Dr. S Jaishankar, to participate in India-Japan 2+2 Ministerial Dialogue in Tokyo on 8th September during a four-day official visit: Ministry of Defence
Rajnath Singh will separately hold bilateral talks with his Japanese counterpart to further strengthen defence cooperation between the 2 countries across various sectors. He's also scheduled to call on Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida during the visit: Defence Ministry
-
10:54 AM
Jairam Ramesh slams Assam CM Himanta Biswa Sarma
I think the Assam CM (Himanta Biswa Sarma) is boyish, immature & he makes statements only to prove his loyalty to his new masters: Congress Gen Secy in-charge of communications Jairam Ramesh, on Assam CM's remark stating "Congress should go to Pakistan for 'Bharat Jodo Yatra'"
I don't take Assam CM seriously, because he has to prove his loyalty every day after having been a part of Congress for 20-25 years. He's a recent migrant to the BJP, so he has to make outrageous statements every day: Congress Gen Secy in-charge of communications Jairam Ramesh
-
10:53 AM
Bharat Jodo Yatra
Chennai, TN | On 'Bharat Jodo Yatra', Congress Gen Secy in-charge of communications Jairam Ramesh said, "This is a decisive transformational moment for Indian politics. It's also a fantastic opportunity for Congress to strengthen the party organisation& reconnect with the people."
-
10:53 AM
Congress' Bharat Jodo Yatra
On Assam CM's "Cong should go to Pak for Bharat Jodo Yatra" remark, Chhattisgarh CM says, "He's spewing venom. He must've visited RSS office&seen 'Akhand Bharat's map. BJP says Muslims be sent to Pak&it be merged for 'Akhand Bharat'. What's does it mean to send them&merge later?
-
10:08 AM
CBI raids WB minister's Moloy Ghatak residence in coal scam
CBI raids underway at 6 premises of TMC leader and West Bengal minister Moloy Ghatak - five in Kolkata and one in Asansol - in connection with coal scam.
-
10:07 AM
PM Modi condoles Umesh Katti's death
Prime Minister Narendra Modi tweets, "Umesh Katti Ji was an experienced leader who made rich contributions to Karnataka’s development. Pained by his demise. My thoughts are with his family and supporters in this tragic hour. Om Shanti."
-
10:07 AM
COVID-19 Cases in India
India reports 5,379 fresh cases and 7,094 recoveries in the last 24 hours. Active cases 50,594. Daily positivity rate 1.67%
-
10:05 AM
Bengaluru Rains
Karnataka CM Basavaraj Bommai, along with ministers CN Ashwathnarayan & R Ashok, local MLA, BBMP officials & concerned dept visited rain-affected & waterlogged areas at Outer Ring Road, Bengaluru near Eco Space, early morning today.
-
08:15 AM
DK Shivakumar on CM Bommai's statement over waterlogging in Bengaluru
Tamil Nadu | He (Karnataka CM & BJP leader Basavaraj Bommai) has the government... leave your power & let there be a President rule. We will come to power & solve the problem (of waterlogging in Bengaluru): Karnataka Congress president DK Shivakumar, on Karnataka CM's remark
-
08:15 AM
Rahul Gandhi pays floral tribute at Rajiv Gandhi memorial in Sriperumbudur
Congress MP Rahul Gandhi pays floral tribute at Rajiv Gandhi memorial in Sriperumbudur ahead of Bharat Jodo Yatra.
-
08:15 AM
Employees not allowed to wear jeans, t-shirt in Bareilly DM office
UP | Employees, officers will not be allowed to wear jeans & t-shirts in Bareilly Dist Magistrate's office. Govt employees, officers should wear formal attire to make them look like they are officers. Those who have to wear casuals can wear it outside: Shivakant Dwivedi, DM
-
08:14 AM
Bharat Jodo Yatra will change direction of the country, says Telangana Congress chief
Telangana Congress chief Revanth Reddy on Tuesday lauded the Bharat Jodo Yatra being launched by the party and said that it is being organised to "protect the integrity" of the country, and will change its direction. Reddy also alleged that the ruling BJP government at the Centre is booking "illegal cases" against the Opposition leaders.
-
08:14 AM
Karnataka minister dies of heart attack
"Deeply saddened by the untimely demise of my close colleague Karnataka Minister of Forests Umesh Katti. With his demise, the state has lost a skilled diplomat, active leader and loyal public servant," tweets Karnataka CM Basavaraj Bommai
