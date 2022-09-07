Breaking News LIVE: Delhi Extends Ban on Sale, Purchase And Manufacturing Of Firecrackers Till Next Year

10:55 AM

Rajnath Singh, Jaishankar to participate in India-Japan 2 2 Ministerial Dialogue in Tokyo

Defence Minister Rajnath Singh, along with EAM Dr. S Jaishankar, to participate in India-Japan 2+2 Ministerial Dialogue in Tokyo on 8th September during a four-day official visit: Ministry of Defence

Rajnath Singh will separately hold bilateral talks with his Japanese counterpart to further strengthen defence cooperation between the 2 countries across various sectors. He's also scheduled to call on Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida during the visit: Defence Ministry