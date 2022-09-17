Breaking News, Live Updates: PM Modi Releases Cheetahs From Namibia In MP’s Kuno National Park

-
11:21 AM
Prime Minister Narendra Modi Lands In Madhya Pradesh
Prime Minister Narendra Modi lands at the Indian Air Force Station in Gwalior, Madhya Pradesh. To release those big cats in Kuno National park shortly.
11:08 AM
Cheetahs from Namibia, Arrives At Kuno National Park
Indian Air Force choppers, carrying 8 Cheetahs arriveed at Kuno National Park in Madhya Pradesh.
Indian Air Force choppers, carrying 8 Cheetahs from Namibia, arrive at their new home - Kuno National Park in Madhya Pradesh.
(Video Source: Office of CM Shivraj Singh Chouhan's Twitter account) pic.twitter.com/nssqIKUQ5q
10:41 AM
Railway Minister Take Part In Swachhata Pakhwada
Railway Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw takes part in 'Swachhata Pakhwada' at Delhi's Hazrat Nizamuddin station
09:42 AM
On Vishwakarma Jayanti, PM Modi Extend Wishes To Nation
Prime Minister Narendra Modi extended greetings to the nation on the occasion of Lord Vishwakarma Jayanti.
"Best wishes to the countrymen on the occasion of Lord Vishwakarma Jayanti. On this occasion, my heartfelt greetings to the Karma yogis associated with all kinds of creative work along with Navnirman and Navsrjan. Your skill and duty are going to take the country to new heights in eternity," PM Modi said in a tweet.
09:38 AM
Choppers Carry Cheetahs To Kuno National Park
Indian Air Force choppers carry the 8 Cheetahs to Kuno National Park from Gwalior Air Force Station.
Madhya Pradesh: Indian Air Force choppers carry the 8 Cheetahs - who were brought from Namibia this morning - to Kuno National Park from Gwalior Air Force Station.
09:30 AM
PM Modi Emplanes For MP To Release Cheetahs At Kuno National Park
PM Narendra Modi emplanes for Madhya Pradesh to release Cheetahs at the Kuno National Park. The PM will also attend a program of Self Help Groups in Sheopur.
PM Narendra Modi emplanes for Madhya Pradesh, where two major programs will be held. On a historic occasion, 8 Cheetahs - that arrived from Namibia this morning - will be released at the Kuno National Park. The PM will also attend a program of Self Help Groups in Sheopur.
08:52 AM
Amit Shah Participates In Telangana Liberation Day Celebrations
Union Home Minister Amit Shah participates in Telangana Liberation Day celebrations at Parade Ground, Hyderabad.
Telangana | Union Home Minister Amit Shah participates in Telangana Liberation Day celebrations at Parade Ground, Hyderabad
08:49 AM
Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal Wishes PM Modi
Arvind Kejriwal Extends Birthday Wishes to PM Modi, "Praying for Your Long and Healthy Life"
Birthday greetings to Hon'ble Prime Minister Shri Narendra Modi ji. Praying for your long and healthy life.
08:45 AM
'No Greater Gift For MP': CM SS Chouhan Hails 'Historic Step' Of Cheetah Reintroduction
No greater gift for MP than the fact that the cheetahs from Namibia are coming to Kuno National Park. They had gone extinct & it's a historic step to reintroduce them. This is the biggest wildlife incident of this century. This will rapidly boost tourism in MP, says CM SS Chouhan.
08:02 AM
Plane Carrying 8 Cheetahs Land At IAF Station In Gwalior On PM's 72nd Birthday
The special chartered cargo flight, bringing 8 cheetahs from Namibia, lands at the Indian Air Force Station in Gwalior, Madhya Pradesh. Later, PM Modi will release the cheetahs into Kuno National park in MP.
The special chartered cargo flight, bringing 8 cheetahs from Namibia, lands at the Indian Air Force Station in Gwalior, Madhya Pradesh. Prime Minister Narendra Modi will release the cheetahs into Kuno National park in MP today.
Prime Minister Narendra Modi will release the cheetahs into Kuno National park in MP today. pic.twitter.com/pGIb21HwVu
07:48 AM
President Murmu Extend Wishes To PM Modi On His Birthday
President Droupadi Murmu extends birthday greetings to Prime Minister Narendra Modi.
प्रधानमंत्री नरेन्द्र मोदी जी को जन्मदिवस की हार्दिक बधाई व शुभकामनाएं। मेरी कामना है कि आप के द्वारा अतुलनीय परिश्रम, कर्तव्यनिष्ठा और सृजनशीलता के साथ किया जा रहा राष्ट्रनिर्माण का अभियान, आप के नेतृत्व में आगे बढ़ता रहे। मेरी शुभेच्छा है कि ईश्वर आपको स्वस्थ और दीर्घायु बनाए।— President of India (@rashtrapatibhvn) September 17, 2022
07:45 AM
Rajnath Singh Wishes PM Modi On 72nd Birthday
Defence Minister Rajnath Singh extends birthday greetings to PM Narendra Modi. "With his leadership, he has given unprecedented strength to the country's progress & good governance and provided a new height to India's prestige & self-respect before the world," he tweets
07:22 AM
Congress On 9th Day Of Bharat Jodo Yatra In Kollam
Congress MP Rahul Gandhi along with party leaders & workers resume 'Bharat Jodo Yatra' on its ninth day in Puthiyakavu in Kollam district.
Kerala | Congress MP Rahul Gandhi along with party leaders & workers resume 'Bharat Jodo Yatra' on its ninth day in Puthiyakavu in Kollam district
Breaking News, Live Updates: PM Modi Releases Cheetahs From Namibia In MP’s Kuno National Park
In today's 'Breaking News, Latest Updates' blog at Jagran English, we will focus on PM Modi's 72nd birthday, events planned for the occasion, and political turmoil around Rahul Gandhi's Bharat Jodo Yatra. The entries will also focus on the Cheetah reintroduction program and will give the latest updates on educational events. It will also give updates on prime and important news.
17 September 2022