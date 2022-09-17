LIVE BLOG

Breaking News, Live Updates: PM Modi Releases Cheetahs From Namibia In MP’s Kuno National Park

Ashita Singh
Sat, 17 Sep 2022 11:37 AM IST
Breaking News, Live Updates: PM Modi Releases Cheetahs From Namibia In MP’s Kuno National Park

In today's 'Breaking News, Latest Updates' blog at Jagran English, we will focus on PM Modi's 72nd birthday, events planned for the occasion, and political turmoil around Rahul Gandhi's Bharat Jodo Yatra. The entries will also focus on the Cheetah reintroduction program and will give the latest updates on educational events. It will also give updates on prime and important news.

17 September 2022

  • 11:21 AM

    Prime Minister Narendra Modi Lands In Madhya Pradesh

    Prime Minister Narendra Modi lands at the Indian Air Force Station in Gwalior, Madhya Pradesh. To release those big cats in Kuno National park shortly.

  • 11:08 AM

    Cheetahs from Namibia, Arrives At Kuno National Park

    Indian Air Force choppers, carrying 8 Cheetahs arriveed at Kuno National Park in Madhya Pradesh.

  • 10:41 AM

    Railway Minister Take Part In Swachhata Pakhwada

    Railway Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw takes part in 'Swachhata Pakhwada' at Delhi's Hazrat Nizamuddin station

  • 09:42 AM

    On Vishwakarma Jayanti, PM Modi Extend Wishes To Nation

    Prime Minister Narendra Modi extended greetings to the nation on the occasion of Lord Vishwakarma Jayanti.

    "Best wishes to the countrymen on the occasion of Lord Vishwakarma Jayanti. On this occasion, my heartfelt greetings to the Karma yogis associated with all kinds of creative work along with Navnirman and Navsrjan. Your skill and duty are going to take the country to new heights in eternity," PM Modi said in a tweet.

  • 09:38 AM

    Choppers Carry Cheetahs To Kuno National Park

    Indian Air Force choppers carry the 8 Cheetahs to Kuno National Park from Gwalior Air Force Station. 

  • 09:30 AM

    PM Modi Emplanes For MP To Release Cheetahs At Kuno National Park

    PM Narendra Modi emplanes for Madhya Pradesh to release Cheetahs at the Kuno National Park. The PM will also attend a program of Self Help Groups in Sheopur.

  • 08:52 AM

    Amit Shah Participates In Telangana Liberation Day Celebrations

    Union Home Minister Amit Shah participates in Telangana Liberation Day celebrations at Parade Ground, Hyderabad.

  • 08:49 AM

    Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal Wishes PM Modi

    Arvind Kejriwal Extends Birthday Wishes to PM Modi, "Praying for Your Long and Healthy Life"

  • 08:45 AM

    'No Greater Gift For MP': CM SS Chouhan Hails 'Historic Step' Of Cheetah Reintroduction

    No greater gift for MP than the fact that the cheetahs from Namibia are coming to Kuno National Park. They had gone extinct & it's a historic step to reintroduce them. This is the biggest wildlife incident of this century. This will rapidly boost tourism in MP, says CM SS Chouhan.

  • 08:02 AM

    Plane Carrying 8 Cheetahs Land At IAF Station In Gwalior On PM's 72nd Birthday

    The special chartered cargo flight, bringing 8 cheetahs from Namibia, lands at the Indian Air Force Station in Gwalior, Madhya Pradesh. Later, PM Modi will release the cheetahs into Kuno National park in MP. 

  • 07:48 AM

    President Murmu Extend Wishes To PM Modi On His Birthday

    President Droupadi Murmu extends birthday greetings to Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

  • 07:45 AM

    Rajnath Singh Wishes PM Modi On 72nd Birthday

    Defence Minister Rajnath Singh extends birthday greetings to PM Narendra Modi.  "With his leadership, he has given unprecedented strength to the country's progress & good governance and provided a new height to India's prestige & self-respect before the world," he tweets

  • 07:22 AM

    Congress On 9th Day Of Bharat Jodo Yatra In Kollam

    Congress MP Rahul Gandhi along with party leaders & workers resume 'Bharat Jodo Yatra' on its ninth day in Puthiyakavu in Kollam district.

This website uses cookie or similar technologies, to enhance your browsing experience and provide personalised recommendations. By continuing to use our website, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Cookie Policy.