Breaking News, Live Updates: PM Modi Releases Cheetahs From Namibia In MP’s Kuno National Park

09:42 AM

On Vishwakarma Jayanti, PM Modi Extend Wishes To Nation

Prime Minister Narendra Modi extended greetings to the nation on the occasion of Lord Vishwakarma Jayanti.

"Best wishes to the countrymen on the occasion of Lord Vishwakarma Jayanti. On this occasion, my heartfelt greetings to the Karma yogis associated with all kinds of creative work along with Navnirman and Navsrjan. Your skill and duty are going to take the country to new heights in eternity," PM Modi said in a tweet.