08:50 AM
PM Modi To Hold Roadshow, Rally In Surat
Prime Minister Narendra Modi will address campaign rallies of BJP in Gujarat's 'diamond city' Surat today. Surat sends 12 MLAs to the state's 182-member Assembly and will go to polls on December 1.
PM Modi will hold a 25-km road-show from the airport to Mota Varachha in Surat, where he will address a public meeting. He is also scheduled to address rallies at Netrang in Bharuch district and Mehmedabad in Kheda district.
08:28 AM
Gujarat Assembly Election: Kejriwal Vs Yogi
Aam Aadmi Party convener Arvind Kejriwal hit out at Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath for calling him a "a sympathiser of terrorism". Kejriwal reacted to the BJP's star campaigner in Gujarat, saying, "If you want dirty abuses, hooliganism, corruption, or dirty politics, then vote for them. If you want schools, hospitals, electricity, water, roads, then vote for me." Earlier, Adityanath shared a video on Twitter with the caption: "This specimen from the Aam Aadmi Party who has come from Delhi is actually a sympathiser of terrorism."
अगर गंदी गाली गलौज चाहिए, गुंडागर्दी चाहिए, भ्रष्टाचार चाहिए, गंदी राजनीति चाहिए तो इनको वोट दे देना। अगर स्कूल, अस्पताल, बिजली, पानी, सड़कें चाहिए तो मुझे वोट दे देना। https://t.co/kNtrOR2azB— Arvind Kejriwal (@ArvindKejriwal) November 26, 2022
LIVE BLOG
Breaking News Today November 27 LIVE: Battle For Gujarat Heats Up, Kejriwal Takes On Yogi Adityanath
Akanksha Verma
