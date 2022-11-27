Breaking News Today November 27 LIVE: Battle For Gujarat Heats Up, Kejriwal Takes On Yogi Adityanath

08:50 AM

PM Modi To Hold Roadshow, Rally In Surat

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will address campaign rallies of BJP in Gujarat's 'diamond city' Surat today. Surat sends 12 MLAs to the state's 182-member Assembly and will go to polls on December 1.

PM Modi will hold a 25-km road-show from the airport to Mota Varachha in Surat, where he will address a public meeting. He is also scheduled to address rallies at Netrang in Bharuch district and Mehmedabad in Kheda district.