Breaking News Today, February 1 LIVE Updates: India Awaits Union Budget 2023 With High Expectations

11:16 AM
First Budget In Amrit Kaal: Sitharaman
Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman says the Budget for 2023-24 hopes to build on the foundation of the previous budget and blue print for India@100. This is the first Budget in Amrit Kaal, she says.
11:08 AM
FM Sitharaman Presents Union Budget 2023
Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman presents the Union Budget for the year 2023-2024.
10:55 AM
Cabinet Approves Union Budget For 2023-24
The Union Cabinet headed by Prime Minister Narendra Modi approves the Budget for the fiscal year 2023-24. Following this, Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman will present the Budget in the Lok Sabha.
10:53 AM
Budget 2023 To Be Presented Shortly
Finanace Minister Nirmala Sitharaman, Prime Minister Narendra Modi and other leaders arrive in Parliament for Union Budget 2023, which will be presented in Lok Sabha shortly.
10:50 AM
US-India Civil Space Joint Working Group Meet
India and the US held the eighth meeting of the US-India Civil Space Joint Working Group at the Department of State on January 30-31. The discussions covered collaboration in earth and space science, global navigation satellite systems, spaceflight safety, among others.
Indian National Security Advisor Ajit Doval met US Deputy Secretary of Defense Kathleen Hicks in Washington DC to discuss priorities for US-India bilateral defense partnership, including strengthening policy and operational coordination in the Indo-Pacific region.
09:50 AM
Delhi Records Min Temp Of 8.6 Deg C
Delhi woke up to a windy Wednesday morning with the minimum temperature settling at 8.6 degrees Celsius, normal for this time of the year. The air quality index (AQI) was recorded at 156, which is in the moderate category. The weatherman has forecast strong surface winds during day time with the maximum temperature likely to settle around 20 degrees Celsius.
09:41 AM
Sensex Jumps 516.97 Points Ahead Of Budget
Ahead of Budget, Sensex rises 516.97 points to 60,066.87 in early trade, Nifty climbs 153.15 points to 17,815.30. Rupee appreciates 10 paise to 81.78 against US dollar in early trade.
09:37 AM
FM Sitharaman Meets President Murmu
Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman reached Rashtrapati Bhavan to call on President Droupadi Murmu before presenting the Union Budget for 2023-24 in the Lok Sabha. The Finance Minister will also attend the Union cabinet meeting and then present the Budget around 11 am.
09:20 AM
Union Budget 2023 Today
Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman will present the Union Budget 2023 today at 11 AM in Lok Sabha. This will Sitharaman's fifth budget since 2019, when the Prime Minister Narendra Modi government returned for a second consecutive term.
Breaking News Today, February 1 LIVE Updates: India Awaits Union Budget 2023 With High Expectations
Akanksha Verma
Wed, 01 Feb 2023 11:16 AM IST
As Union Budget 2023 is set to be tabled in Lok Sabha today at 11 am, the nations looks to it with hopes for tax relief and boost to various industries. Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman will present a statement of the estimated receipts and expenditure of the government. Along with the budget, Jagran English brings to you a 360-degree coverage across all genres to give a brief insight into what's happening around the world.
