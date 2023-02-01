Breaking News Today, February 1 LIVE Updates: India Awaits Union Budget 2023 With High Expectations

10:50 AM

US-India Civil Space Joint Working Group Meet

India and the US held the eighth meeting of the US-India Civil Space Joint Working Group at the Department of State on January 30-31. The discussions covered collaboration in earth and space science, global navigation satellite systems, spaceflight safety, among others.

Indian National Security Advisor Ajit Doval met US Deputy Secretary of Defense Kathleen Hicks in Washington DC to discuss priorities for US-India bilateral defense partnership, including strengthening policy and operational coordination in the Indo-Pacific region.