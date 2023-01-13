LIVE: PM Modi Holds Meet With NITI Ayog Economists To Discuss Indian Economy Ahead Of Budget

-
01:32 PM
Budget 2023
Prime Minister Narendra Modi holds a meeting with economists at NITI Aayog; Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman also present PM will seek their opinions and suggestions as well as assess the state of the Indian economy and its challenges, ahead of the Union Budget.
-
01:31 PM
Team inspects Bengaluru site where metro pillar collapsed
Bengaluru | A team of professors from IIT Hyderabad inspect the site where an under-construction Metro pillar collapsed on January 10, killing a woman and her child.
-
01:31 PM
Budget Session 2023 to begin from January 31
Budget Session, 2023 of Parliament will commence from 31 January and continue till 6 April with 27 sittings spread over 66 days with usual recess. The recess will be from 14 February till 12 March, tweets Union Parliamentary affairs minister Pralhad Joshi
-
01:23 PM
Train derails in Mazhama area of Budgam district
J&K | A train derails in Mazhama area of Budgam district It was coming from Banihal and skidded off the track. The train's speed was slow as it was approaching the station. No one is injured. All passengers have been safely rescued: Zaffar Ahmad Lone, Tehsildar Magam
-
11:32 AM
MV Ganga Vilas Cruise
MV Ganga Vilas cruise will cover a distance of 3,200 km starting from Ganga river in Varanasi till Dibrugarh in Assam.
River cruise liner MV Ganga Vilas sets sail from UP's Varanasi, to cover a distance of around 3200km, to reach Dibrugarh in Assam pic.twitter.com/BLst4V7Jyt— ANI (@ANI) January 13, 2023
-
11:30 AM
PM Modi flags off MV Ganga Vilas cruiseThe commencement of MV Ganga Vilas river cruise which will sail over 3200 km is a living example of the development of inland waterways in the country. Work is being done on the development of 111 national water highways across 24 States: PM Modi
PM Narendra Modi flags off the world's longest river cruise MV Ganga Vilas between Varanasi in Uttar Pradesh and Dibrugarh in Assam pic.twitter.com/nGH54SQpt9— ANI (@ANI) January 13, 2023
-
11:08 AM
PM Modi flags off MV Ganga Vilas Cruise
I want to tell passengers onboard river cruise liner MV Ganga Vilas that India has everything you can imagine. It also has lot beyond your imagination.India can't be defined in words. India can only be experienced from the heart because India has opened her heart for everyone: PM
-
11:07 AM
Union Budget 2023
Prime Minister Narendra Modi will hold a meeting with economists at NITI Aayog today. PM will seek their opinions and suggestions as well as assess the state of the Indian economy and its challenges, ahead of the Union Budget: Sources
-
11:07 AM
Amit Shah pays tributes to Sharad Yadav
Delhi | Union Home Minister Amit Shah pays tribute to former Union minister Sharad Yadav, who passed away last night.
Demise of Sharad Yadav Ji is irreparable damage to the country and the country's politics. Throughout his life, he raised issues related to backward and common people. May God give his family members, and supporters strength to bear this loss: Union Home Minister Amit Shah
-
11:06 AM
Yogi Adityanath on MV Ganga Vilas Cruise inauguration
In the last three days, tourists of the river cruise MV Ganga Vilas visited Varanasi and nearby places and experienced the culture. PM will inaugurate 5 new jetties in the state today. Kashi is moving ahead with a new identity today: UP CM Yogi Adityanath
-
11:06 AM
Assam CM Himanta Sarma on MV Ganga Vilas Cruise Inauguration
I would like to thank PM Narendra Modi because the river cruise which is starting today is connecting Kashi to Assam as well. Passengers who will come on this cruise will get the opportunity to visit Maa Kamakhya Temple, Kaziranga National Park & other places: Assam CM HB Sarma
-
11:05 AM
PM Modi flags off MV Ganga Vilas Cruise
Today, foundation stones have been laid for several other inland waterways projects worth more than Rs 1000 crores. This will expand trade and tourism and employment opportunities in eastern India: PM Narendra Modi
The beginning of the world's longest river cruise service on river Ganga is a landmark moment. It will herald a new age of tourism in India: PM Narendra Modi
More In News
-
India
-
India
-
Business
-
India
-
India
-
Entertainment
-
Electronics
LIVE BLOG
LIVE: PM Modi Holds Meet With NITI Ayog Economists To Discuss Indian Economy Ahead Of Budget
Subhasish Dutta
Fri, 13 Jan 2023 01:35 PM IST
Fri, 13 Jan 2023 01:35 PM IST
Breaking News Today LIVE: Each and everything that happens around us impacts us in some way and that's why it becomes important for us to know what's happening around the world. Thus at English Jagran, we provide our readers with 360-degree coverage in all genres to give them a brief insight into what's happening around the world.
13 January 2023