LIVE: Despite All Challenges, I Am Optimistic That Our Time Is Coming, PM Modi At Global South Summit

4 arrested for burying woman in Delhi's Nangloi

4 accused including the caretaker of the graveyard arrested. The caretaker took Rs 5,000 from them to allow them to bury the body in the graveyard: Delhi Police

They buried her in Nangloi Graveyard on the intervening night of 2-3 January. She was constantly asking them to return previous loans. Auto used in the offence also recovered. The body has been sent for post-mortem. Further investigation is on: Delhi Police