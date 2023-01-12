LIVE: Despite All Challenges, I Am Optimistic That Our Time Is Coming, PM Modi At Global South Summit

-
11:27 AM
4 arrested for burying woman in Delhi's Nangloi
4 accused including the caretaker of the graveyard arrested. The caretaker took Rs 5,000 from them to allow them to bury the body in the graveyard: Delhi Police
They buried her in Nangloi Graveyard on the intervening night of 2-3 January. She was constantly asking them to return previous loans. Auto used in the offence also recovered. The body has been sent for post-mortem. Further investigation is on: Delhi Police
-
11:26 AM
Kanjhawala hit
A team of five forensic experts from National Forensic Science University, Gandhinagar, Gujarat is visiting Sultanpuri on the request of Harendra K Singh, DCP, Outer District to investigate the case: Delhi Police
-
11:25 AM
Bihar farmers' protest
Police should not act with a sense of revenge. Going to someone's house at midnight & doing a lathi charge is not right, they were not criminals, they were farmers. Such policemen should be sacked. I appeal to the agitating farmers not to resort to violence: BJP MP Sushil Modi
-
10:44 AM
Massive fire breaks out in Kolkata's Jhupri market
West Bengal: Massive fire breaks out in Jhupri Market, Kolkata; police and fire tenders are present on the spot. The cause of the fire is being investigated. The fire is under control now, there is some pocket fire at some places but the fire engines are engaged in extinguishing the fire: West Bengal Fire Services Minister Sujit Bose
#WATCH | West Bengal: Massive fire breaks out in Jhupri Market, Kolkata; police and fire tenders are present on the spot. pic.twitter.com/E2LutX7CP1— ANI (@ANI) January 12, 2023
-
10:44 AM
PM Modi at Voice of Global South Summit
We supported each other in the fight against foreign rule and we can do it again in this century to create a new world order that will ensure welfare of our citizens. Your voice is India's voice and your priorities are India's priorities: PM Modi at Voice of Global South Summit
We should, together, call for a global agenda of response, recognise, respect and respond...Despite the challenges the developing world faces, I remain optimistic that our time is coming. The need of the hour is to identify simple, scalable and sustainable solutions: PM Modi
-
10:43 AM
AAP gets 163 cr notice over political ads
The Directorate of Information and Publicity (DIP) issued a recovery notice of Rs 164 crores to the National convenor of the Aam Aadmi Party, Arvind Kejriwal. The amount needs to be paid within 10 days: Sources
This comes after Delhi LG VK Saxena directed the chief secretary to recover Rs 97 crore from the AAP for political advertisements published in the guise of government advertisements during 2015-2016.
-
10:43 AM
Snake found in mid day meal in Bengal's Birbhum
Snake found in mid-day meal at a school in Birbhum. It happened in Mandalpur Primary School. All the students were taken to a hospital. I also went to the hospital & talked to the parents. Students are fine now: P Nayek, Chairman, Dist Primary School Council
-
10:42 AM
US First Lady Jill Biden undergoes cancer surgery
Doctors successfully removed two cancerous growths on the US first lady, Jill Biden, and she is now considered clear of danger, reports AFP News Agency citing the White House physician.
-
10:42 AM
Bharat Jodo Yatra
Congress party's Bharat Jodo Yatra resumes from Punjab's Doraha, Ludhiana district
#WATCH | Congress party's Bharat Jodo Yatra resumes from Punjab's Doraha, Ludhiana district pic.twitter.com/unTZt93PMN— ANI (@ANI) January 12, 2023
-
10:42 AM
Weather Updates
Due to the current Western Disturbances and consequent stronger surface winds, Fog conditions have significantly improved over Punjab, Haryana, Delhi, Rajasthan and West UP. Although Dense to Very Dense Fog cover continues over East UP and Bihar: IMD
More In News
-
India
-
World
-
World
-
World
-
Weather Updates: Light Rain Predicted In Delhi Amid Rise In Temperature; Cold Wave Likely To Return By WeekendIndia
-
Has Rakhi Sawant Converted To Islam? Viral Picture Shows ‘Fatima’ Added To Her Name On Marriage CertificateEntertainment
-
Electronics
LIVE BLOG
LIVE: Despite All Challenges, I Am Optimistic That Our Time Is Coming, PM Modi At Global South Summit
Talibuddin Khan
Thu, 12 Jan 2023 11:27 AM IST
Thu, 12 Jan 2023 11:27 AM IST
Each and everything that happens around us impacts us in some way and that's why it becomes important for us to know what's happening around the world. Thus at English Jagran, we provide our readers with 360-degree coverage in all genres to give them a brief insight into what's happening around the world.
12 January 2023