LIVE: Despite All Challenges, I Am Optimistic That Our Time Is Coming, PM Modi At Global South Summit

Talibuddin Khan
Thu, 12 Jan 2023 11:27 AM IST
12 January 2023

  • 11:27 AM

    4 arrested for burying woman in Delhi's Nangloi

    4 accused including the caretaker of the graveyard arrested. The caretaker took Rs 5,000 from them to allow them to bury the body in the graveyard: Delhi Police

    They buried her in Nangloi Graveyard on the intervening night of 2-3 January. She was constantly asking them to return previous loans. Auto used in the offence also recovered. The body has been sent for post-mortem. Further investigation is on: Delhi Police

  • 11:26 AM

    Kanjhawala hit

    A team of five forensic experts from National Forensic Science University, Gandhinagar, Gujarat is visiting Sultanpuri on the request of Harendra K Singh, DCP, Outer District to investigate the case: Delhi Police

  • 11:25 AM

    Bihar farmers' protest

    Police should not act with a sense of revenge. Going to someone's house at midnight & doing a lathi charge is not right, they were not criminals, they were farmers. Such policemen should be sacked. I appeal to the agitating farmers not to resort to violence: BJP MP Sushil Modi

  • 10:44 AM

    Massive fire breaks out in Kolkata's Jhupri market

    West Bengal: Massive fire breaks out in Jhupri Market, Kolkata; police and fire tenders are present on the spot. The cause of the fire is being investigated. The fire is under control now, there is some pocket fire at some places but the fire engines are engaged in extinguishing the fire: West Bengal Fire Services Minister Sujit Bose

  • 10:44 AM

    PM Modi at Voice of Global South Summit

    We supported each other in the fight against foreign rule and we can do it again in this century to create a new world order that will ensure welfare of our citizens. Your voice is India's voice and your priorities are India's priorities: PM Modi at Voice of Global South Summit

    We should, together, call for a global agenda of response, recognise, respect and respond...Despite the challenges the developing world faces, I remain optimistic that our time is coming. The need of the hour is to identify simple, scalable and sustainable solutions: PM Modi

  • 10:43 AM

    AAP gets 163 cr notice over political ads

    The Directorate of Information and Publicity (DIP) issued a recovery notice of Rs 164 crores to the National convenor of the Aam Aadmi Party, Arvind Kejriwal. The amount needs to be paid within 10 days: Sources

    This comes after Delhi LG VK Saxena directed the chief secretary to recover Rs 97 crore from the AAP for political advertisements published in the guise of government advertisements during 2015-2016.

  • 10:43 AM

    Snake found in mid day meal in Bengal's Birbhum

    Snake found in mid-day meal at a school in Birbhum. It happened in Mandalpur Primary School. All the students were taken to a hospital. I also went to the hospital & talked to the parents. Students are fine now: P Nayek, Chairman, Dist Primary School Council

  • 10:42 AM

    US First Lady Jill Biden undergoes cancer surgery

    Doctors successfully removed two cancerous growths on the US first lady, Jill Biden, and she is now considered clear of danger, reports AFP News Agency citing the White House physician.

  • 10:42 AM

    Bharat Jodo Yatra

    Congress party's Bharat Jodo Yatra resumes from Punjab's Doraha, Ludhiana district

  • 10:42 AM

    Weather Updates

    Due to the current Western Disturbances and consequent stronger surface winds, Fog conditions have significantly improved over Punjab, Haryana, Delhi, Rajasthan and West UP. Although Dense to Very Dense Fog cover continues over East UP and Bihar: IMD

