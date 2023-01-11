Live: 'Ajab, Ghazab And Sajag', PM Modi's Praise For MP At Global Investors Summit In Indore

11:29 AM

Two bodies found in a hotel room in Delhi

Delhi | Bodies of a man &a woman found in a hotel room in Bawana PS area. The woman had injury marks on her neck while the man had dried marks of froth on his mouth&a foul smell emanating from his body. A blood-stained knife&sulfa powder found at the spot: Outer North Dist Police

Crime Team & FSL inspected the scene. Prime facie it looks like the man killed the woman and died by suicide by consuming sulphas. CCTV shows nobody entered the room after the entry of the girl and boy.FIR u/s of murder registered & investigation is on: Outer North Dist Police