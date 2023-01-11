Live: 'Ajab, Ghazab And Sajag', PM Modi's Praise For MP At Global Investors Summit In Indore

-
11:31 AM
PM Modi to MP Global Investors Summit
Madhya Pradesh plays a very significant role in the making of a developed India. From devotion & spiritualism to tourism and from agriculture to education & skill development, MP ajab bhi hai, ghazab bhi aur sajag bhi hai: PM at Invest Madhya Pradesh – Global Investors Summit
-
11:31 AM
MP Global Investors Summit 2023
I say it confidently from this stage, it is India that will show the global human race - burning in the fire of materialism - see the path to eternal peace. It's this nation that will do that tomorrow: MP CM SS Chouhan at Invest Madhya Pradesh – Global Investors Summit in Indore
-
11:30 AM
Kanataka Assembly Elections 2023
Congress Party kickstarts its election campaign for the 2023 Karnataka Assembly Polls as party's state president DK Shivakumar and former CM Siddaramaiah begin party's "People's Voice Yatra" from Belagavi today
-
11:29 AM
Two bodies found in a hotel room in Delhi
Delhi | Bodies of a man &a woman found in a hotel room in Bawana PS area. The woman had injury marks on her neck while the man had dried marks of froth on his mouth&a foul smell emanating from his body. A blood-stained knife&sulfa powder found at the spot: Outer North Dist Police
Crime Team & FSL inspected the scene. Prime facie it looks like the man killed the woman and died by suicide by consuming sulphas. CCTV shows nobody entered the room after the entry of the girl and boy.FIR u/s of murder registered & investigation is on: Outer North Dist Police
-
11:27 AM
Joshimath Land Subsidence
Good thing is that the water leakage near Jaypee Company is decreasing &it reached 250 LPM last evening. After Jan 7 no new cracks developed & old cracks didn't increase. 2 buildings that are unsafe need to be demolished & appeal to people to support us: Secy to CM
-
11:26 AM
PM Modi to address MP Global Investors Summit today
At around 11:10am today, I will be sharing my remarks at the Invest Madhya Pradesh - Global Investors Summit 2023 via video conferencing. This Summit will showcase the diverse investment opportunities in Madhya Pradesh, tweets PM Modi
-
11:25 AM
Bharat Jodo Yatra
Congress party's Bharat Jodo Yatra underway in Punjab's Fatehgarh Sahib.
#WATCH | Congress party's Bharat Jodo Yatra underway in Punjab's Fatehgarh Sahib
-
11:24 AM
Case filed after Ajith's fan dies after jumping from moving lorry
Tamil Nadu | Bharath Kumar, a fan of actor Ajith Kumar, who jumped in excitement from a slow-moving lorry succumbed to injuries on Poonamallee highways near Rohini theatre, Chennai. Case registered. He had come to watch #Thunivu film's 1 am show at the theater: Police officials
-
11:23 AM
Mumbai's Dhirubhai Ambani School gets bomb threat call
A threat call was received at Dhirubhai Ambani International School in Mumbai on Tuesday in which the unknown caller threatened to blow up the school. According to Mumbai Police, a call was received at 4:30 pm on the landline of the school. The caller claimed to have planted a time bomb at the school. After this, the caller disconnected.
Soon after, the school informed the local police. Based on the school's complaint, a case was registered against the unknown caller under sections 505 (1) (B) and 506 of the IPC at BKC police station. Police have started an investigation. Meanwhile, Mumbai Police said it has traced the caller and will arrest the accused soon.
Live: 'Ajab, Ghazab And Sajag', PM Modi's Praise For MP At Global Investors Summit In Indore
Wed, 11 Jan 2023 11:33 AM IST
IN TODAY'S live blog, we will focus on the demolition in Joshimath which was halted on Tuesday after locals and hotel owners protested and demanded compensation. The owner of one of the two hotels -- Malari Inn and Mount View -- sat in protest with his family on Wednesday demanding compensation. Thakur Singh Rana, the hotel owner said, "My son stays in France. I can move there. But I am sitting in protest instead in solidarity with fellow (Joshimath) residents." Hotel Inn and Hotel Mount View, which have developed more cracks, will be dismantled in a few days, officials had said earlier, adding that all residents have been safely evacuated from the 'unsafe zones'. According to sources, the hotel owners will meet the district magistrate in their push for compensation.