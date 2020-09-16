New Delhi | Jagran News Desk: Each and everything that happens around us impacts us in some way and that's why it becomes important for us to know what’s happening around the world. Thus at English Jagran, we provide our readers with a 360-degree coverage in all genres to give them a brief insight about what's happening around the world.

Today we will focus on the coronavirus pandemic prevailing in the country, which has afflicted over 49 lakh people in the country, while the death toll due to the deadly virus has also reached 81,000. India is the second worst-hit nation from the coronavirus after the United States of America.

Here are the LIVE Updates from September 16:

7:30 am: Gujarat: Prakash Bhalani, a Surat based builder has accommodated 42 families who are facing financial crisis due to #COVID19 & are unable to pay rent, at his constructed buildings. He says, "We are charging Rs 1500 as maintenance fee. People can stay here as long as they want."

7:15 am: Tripura: Business of idol makers in Agartala remains affected ahead of Vishwakarma Puja, due to #COVID19 pandemic. An idol maker says, "We are facing difficulties as we depend on festivals for our livelihood. There is very less work. It has become difficult for us to sustain."

7:00 am: An earthquake of magnitude 5.4 on the Richter scale hit 50 km east of Kathmandu in Nepal at 05:04:07 IST today: National Centre for Seismology (NCS)

Posted By: Talib Khan