New Delhi | Jagran News Desk: Each and everything that happens around us impacts us in some way and that's why it becomes important for us to know what’s happening around the world. Thus at English Jagran, we provide our readers with a 360-degree coverage in all genres to give them a brief insight about what’s happening around the world.

Today, our focus will remain on the coronavirus pandemic which has afflicted 42,80,423 people in India while 72,775 people have lost their lives against the deadly infection, taking the country's mortality rate to 1.70 per cent. India also surpassed Brazil in the list of worst-affected nations. With this, India has now only behind the United States of America (USA) which has over 64 lakh cases of coronavirus.

Here are all the LIVE Updates from September 9:

9:30 am: Jharkhand: A woman allegedly gang-raped at an ashram in Gooda on September 7. YS Ramesh, SP says, "Deepak Rana, prime accused in the case, has been arrested; efforts on to nab the other accused. Further probe underway.

9:15 am: Sensex slumps by 220.64 points, currently at 38,144.71

9:05 am: A threat call was received yesterday at Nagpur office of Maharashtra Home Minister Anil Deshmukh, following his statement on actor Kangana Ranaut: Official at State Home Minister's office

8:55 am: Nil flames observed during the night. Smoke greatly reduced. Joint meeting with Salvers M/s SMIT in progress to plan embarkation onboard 9 am September 20, for damage assessment. Boundary cooling continues. Additional resources en route: Indian Navy

8:45 am: A total of 5,18,04,677 samples tested up to 8th September 2020. Of these, 11,54,549 samples were tested yesterday: Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR)

8:35 am: Himachal Pradesh: Actor Kangana Ranaut offers prayers at a temple in Kothi area of Hamirpur district; she is en route Chandigarh from Mandi District. From Chandigarh, she will be leaving for Mumbai

8:25 am: AstraZeneca puts leading #COVID19 vaccine trial on hold over safety concern: Reuters

8:10 am: Delhi Metro Rail Corporation (DMRC) resumes services on Blue and Pink lines today. A passenger says, "It is a good thing that Metro service has resumed. All precautionary measures are being taken by DMRC. It will be better if service hours are extended."

7:55 am: 2,479 fresh #COVID19 cases, 2,485 recoveries & 10 deaths reported in Telangana on 8th September, taking the total number of cases to 1,47,642 in the state. Active cases stand at 31,654: State Health Department

7:40 am: Actor Kangana Ranaut has tested negative for #COVID19: Dr Devender Sharma, Chief Medical Officer, Mandi District

7:30 am: Based on inputs of Jammu & Kashmir Police, two suspects were arrested in a joint operation near Jawahar Tunnel, Kulgam midnight yesterday. An AK-47 rifle, an M4 US Carbine, 6 Chinese Pistols & magazines recovered from a truck coming from Jammu: Indian Army

7:15 am: Mizoram reported 69 COVID-19 cases yesterday, taking total cases to 1,192 including 745 discharges and 447 active cases. No death due to the disease has been reported in the state so far: State Health Department

7:00 am: Delhi Metro Rail Corporation (DMRC) resumes services on Blue and Pink lines. Metro trains will run from 7 am to 11 am in the morning and 4 pm to 8 pm in the evening on both the lines, says DMRC.

Posted By: Talib Khan