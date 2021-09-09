Stay tuned to catch all the LIVE Updates of the day.

11:30 hours: More than 15 lakh COVID vaccine doses were administered in Maharashtra yesterday, a new record of vaccination in a single day in the state, says Additional Chief Secretary (Health) Dr Pradeep Vyas.

11:03 hours: PM Modi meets Indian contingent who participated in the 2020 Tokyo Paralympics.

10:42 hours: The first aircraft to land during the demonstration in Rajasthan's Jalore would be C-130J Super Hercules transport aircraft with Defence Minister Rajnath Singh, Road Transport Minister Nitin Gadkari and Air Chief Marshal RKS Bhadauria inside it, says Indian Air Force.

Chief of Defence Staff General Bipin Rawat would also be witnessing the landing demonstration at Emergency Field Landing at the National Highway in Rajasthan's Jalore, it added.

10:35 hours: During the landing demonstration at the Emergency Field Landing at the National Highway in Rajasthan's Jalore, fighter aircraft including Jaguars and Su-30 MKIs would be landing and taking off, says Indian Air Force.

9:51 hours: Of 43,263 new COVID-19 cases and 338 deaths reported in the last 24 hours in India, Kerala recorded 30,196 cases and 181 deaths yesterday, says Union Health Ministry.

9:33 hours: Just In: India reports 43,263 new COVID-19 cases, 40,567 recoveries and 338 deaths in last 24 hours, as per Union Health Ministry.

Total cases: 3,31,39,981

Active cases: 3,93,614

Total recoveries: 3,23,04,618

Death toll: 4,41,749

Total vaccinations: 71,65,97,428 (86,51,701 in last 24 hours)

9:16 hours: NIA is doing its job. Those who wants to raise questions on its chargesheet can go to the court. NIA's chargesheet should not be used to play politics, says Maharashtra BJP MLA Ashish Shelar.

9:02 hours: NIA's chargesheet in Antilia case raised many questions. Sachin Waze was framed as main accused. From day one, we're saying that (former Mumbai Police Commissioner) Parambir Singh levelled allegations against Anil Deshmukh to save himself, says Maharashtra Minister Nawab Malik.

Singh misled the Chief Minister and others. He met Waze behind closed doors. Findings of the chargesheet imply that the person behind manipulation is not being questioned. He framed the minister on the behest of BJP, he added.

8:32 hours: In view of farmers' agitation in Karnal, Haryana Government has suspended mobile internet and SMS services in the district "to stop the spread of misinformation". The order to remain in effect till 11:59 pm today, reports ANI.

8:04 hours: Prime Minister Narendra Modi will host Indian contingent of the 2020 Summer Paralympics today.

7:25 hours: Glad to meet UN Deputy Secretary-General Amina J Mohammed today. We discussed multilateral and regional issues. Had fruitful exchange of views on sustainable development, climate change, COVID-19 response and UN reforms, tweets MoS External Affairs Meenakshi Lekhi.

7:19 hours: Prime Minister Narendra Modi will chair the 13th BRICS Summit in a virtual format today.

