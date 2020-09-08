New Delhi | Jagran News Desk: Each and everything that happens around us impacts us in some way and that's why it becomes important for us to know what’s happening around the world. Thus at English Jagran, we provide our readers with a 360-degree coverage in all genres to give them a brief insight about what’s happening around the world.

Today, our focus will remain on the coronavirus pandemic which has afflicted 42,04,614 people in India while 71,642 people have lost their lives against the deadly infection, taking the country's mortality rate to 1.70 per cent. India also surpassed Brazil in the list of worst-affected nations. With this, India has now only behind the United States of America (USA) which has over 64 lakh cases of coronavirus.

Here are the LIVE Updates from September 8:

7:45 am: After obtaining warrant from a court, search is being conducted at actress Sanjana Galrani's house in Bengaluru by Central Crime Branch (CCB): Sandeep Patil, Joint Commissioner of Police (Crime), Bengaluru, Karnataka

7:35 am: Mizoram reported nine COVID-19 cases yesterday, taking total cases to 1,123 including 732 discharges and 391 active cases. No death due to the disease has been reported in the state so far: State Health Department

7:29 am: China government-owned Global Times claims that Indian troops crossed the Line of Actual Control (LAC) near the south bank of Pangong Tso Lake on Monday.

7:24 am: Earthquake of magnitude 4.4 on the Richter scale occurred 435-km north-northwest of Kargil, Ladakh at 05:47 am today: National Centre for Seismology (NCS)

7:20 am: Biden, Harris must apologise for spreading 'anti-vaccine' rhetoric: Trump

7:15 am: We got permission from Bharat Biotech to start phase-2 human clinical trial of their vaccine. We've 300 volunteers, aged b/w 12 yrs & 65 yrs, out of which screening of 15 has been completed. We hope to get vaccine dosages by tomorrow morning: Dr OP Kalra, VC, PGI Rohtak

Posted By: Talib Khan