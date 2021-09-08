New Delhi | Jagran News Desk: Each and everything that happens around us impacts in some way and that's why it becomes important for us to know what's happening around the world. Thus at English Jagran, we provide our readers with 360-degree coverage in all genres to give them a brief insight into what's happening around the world.

Nearly 7% of patients admitted with Covid-19 have developed a mental health issue- depression, anxiety, psychosis, post-traumatic stress disorder that required expert intervention, a study by the civic-run SevenHills Hospital has revealed. Doctors in New South Wales.

Here are the LIVE Updates of September 8:

7:40 am: Odisha Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik Tuesday cautioned people that the government may be forced to reimpose lockdown if COVID-19 guidelines are not followed. Patnaik said this while reviewing the coronavirus situation of the state and its preparedness for tackling the possible third wave of the pandemic

7:35 am: The COVID-19 death toll in Uttar Pradesh stood at 22,863 with no fresh fatalities in the state due to the infection whose count rose to 17,09,479 with 22 new cases.

7:30 am: J&K | Cyclist Adil Teli created a Guinness Book of World Record for the fastest Kashmir to Kanyakumari journey on cycle. "I started my journey on March 22. I trained in Amritsar, Punjab for 6 months before the ride. I used to train rigorously there for this record,"he said

7:20 am: China has real problem with Taliban. So they're going to try to work out some arrangement with Taliban, I'm sure. As does Pakistan, as does Russia, as does Iran. They're all trying to figure out what do they do now:US Pres when asked if he is worried that China would fund Taliban

7:10 am: Madhya Pradesh's 1st kidney transplant in govt hospital conducted at Hamidia Hospital in Bhopal on Tuesday. For the 1st time, we've done a kidney transplant in a govt hospital. I congratulate the team of doctors on the successful transplant: Medical Education Min Vishvas Sarang

