Metro services across the country reopened today amid surging coronavirus cases. Based on the Unlock 4.0 guidelines issued by the Centre, metro services in Delhi, Noida, Chennai, Kochi, Bengaluru, Mumbai Line-1, Jaipur, Hyderabad, Nagpur, Kolkata and Gujarat resumed their operations today. The Unlock 4.0 guidelines were released by the Centre last month.

11:20 am: New education policy paves way for opening campus of best int'l institutions in India so that youth from common family can also join them: PM Modi

10:58 am: Education policy key to fulfil nation's aspirations but govt's intervention, influence should be minimal in this: PM Modi

President Ram Nath Kovind, Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Education Minister Ramesh Pokhriyal participate via video conference in the Governor's Conference on New Education Policy. pic.twitter.com/Iytu0wBZur — ANI (@ANI) September 7, 2020

10:30 am: With over 42 lakh cases, India surpasses Brazil to become second worst-hit country by coronavirus

10:09 am: Total number of samples tested up to 6th September is 4,95,51,507 including 7,20,362 samples tested yesterday: Indian Council of Medical Research

9:48 am: India's COVID-19 case tally crosses 42 lakh mark with a spike of 90,802 new cases and 1,016 deaths reported in the last 24 hours

The total case tally stands at 42,04,614 including 8,82,542 active cases, 32,50,429 cured/discharged/migrated and 71,642 deaths: Ministry of Health and Family Welfare

9:18 am: Kerala: Air Intelligence Unit at Kozhikode International airport has seized 653-gram gold and 10,000 cigarettes from four passengers travelling by two different flights

8:45 am: Earthquake of magnitude 3.5 on the Richter scale occurred 102 kms north of Mumbai at 8 am today: National Centre for Seismology

Delhi Metro resumes services on Yellow Line (Samaypur Badli to Huda City Centre); operating hours 7 am to 11 am and 4 pm hours to 8 pm. Only use of Smart Card allowed for entry. pic.twitter.com/8Ls2qWnON4 — ANI (@ANI) September 7, 2020

8:28 am: Delhi Metro back on track after 169-day hiatus, DMRC says 'commute only if necessary'; COVID-19 protocols in place

7:27 am: In India, the novel coronavirus has affected 4.1 million people and claimed over 70,000 lives

7:20 am: Metro services across the country reopened today with strict screening and social distancing norms

