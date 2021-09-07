New Delhi | Jagran News Desk: Each and everything that happens around us impacts in some way and that's why it becomes important for us to know what's happening around the world. Thus at English Jagran, we provide our readers with 360-degree coverage in all genres to give them a brief insight into what's happening around the world.

Here are the LIVE Updates of September 7:

10:40 am: PM Narendra Modi launches multiple key initiatives in the education sector during the inaugural conclave of Shiksak Parv via video conferencing

10:30 am: PM Narendra Modi to lay the foundation stone of Raja Mahendra Singh State University in Aligarh on September 14: Chief Minister's Office, UP

10:20 am: Warmest wishes to Israel Prime Minister Naftali Bennett, the friendly people of Israel, and the Jewish people around the world celebrating Rosh Hashanah today: PM Narendra Modi

10:10 am: 78 persons who were airlifted from Afghanistan, have completed their 14-day quarantine. All have been discharged from ITBP Chhawla Camp, New Delhi: ITBP They reached the ITBP quarantine facility on August 24 after being airlifted from Afghanistan.

10:00 am: Mumbai: Case registered against actor Rajat Bedi in DN Nagar PS for allegedly hitting a person with his car in Andheri area The actor brought the injured to Cooper hospital, where he (actor) told he had hit the victim with his car. Victim admitted to hospital: DN Nagar police

9:45 am: We want Kisan Mahapanchayat to be conducted peacefully & conflict to be resolved through mutual conversation. We spoke with farmer leaders yesterday on the matter. Police will take action if law & order is disturbed: Ganga Ram Punia, SP, Karna

9:35 am: India reports 31,222 new #COVID19 cases, 42,942 recoveries and 290 deaths in the last 24 hours, as per Health Ministry Active cases: 3,92,864 Total cases: 3,30,58,843 Total recoveries: 3,22,24,937 Death toll: 4,41,042 Total vaccination: 69,90,62,776

9:25 am: PM Narendra Modi will address the inaugural conclave of Shiksak Parv today, via video conferencing. He will also launch multiple key initiatives in the education sector during the event.

9:14 am: A total of 53,31,89,348 samples for #COVID19 tested up to 6th September. Of which, 15,26,056 samples were tested yesterday: Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR)

9:00 am: Haryana: Security personnel deployed in Karnal ahead of Kisan Mahapanchayat. Visuals from new Anaj Mandi area in Karnal.

8:45 am: Haryana: Security tightens in Karnal ahead of Kisan Mahapanchayat. Visuals from near offices of Deputy Commissioner & SP State govt has suspended mobile internet & SMS services in Kurukshetra, Kaithal, Jind & Panipat to curb "spread of inflammatory material & rumours" today

8:30 am: All 24 samples of 8 persons sent to National Institute of Virology, Pune were found negative (for Nipah virus). We're testing more samples. We've started field surveillance & will begin house-to-house surveillance in containment zones today: Kerala Health Minister Veena George

8:15 am: Two Delhi police constables were arrested in connection with extortion cases in Delhi. A case has been registered. Both the accused have been suspended. Search for one more is underway: Delhi Police

7:40 am: Our national camp is going to start from Sept 8 & will last till Oct 17. In b/w, there will be trials for World Championships & South Asian Championships. We're 16-member & of them, 4 are from Tripura & all train under Bisweswar Nandi sir: Olympian gymnast Dipa Karmakar

7:30 am: Gujarat | Surat artists preparing Ganesh pandal themed on Ayodhya's Ram Temple "We're using thermocol to make it & giving every minute detail to the structure. A group of six people are working on it & it will be completed in next 2-3 days," said artist Azaz

7:20 am: Madhya Pradesh | 27 cases of Dengue have been confirmed out of which 16 patients are from Gwalior. We're taking all measures to contain the spread of disease: Dr Manish Sharma, Chief Medical and Health Officer, Gwalior

Posted By: Talibuddin Khan