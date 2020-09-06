New Delhi | Jagran News Desk: Each and everything that happens around us impacts us in some way and that's why it becomes important for us to know what’s happening around the world. Thus at English Jagran, we provide our readers with a 360-degree coverage in all genres to give them a brief insight about what’s happening around the world.

Today our focus will be on the coronavirus crisis. The novel coronavirus, who first case was reported in India on January 30, has affected more than 4 million and claimed nearly 70,000 lives in the country so far. Amid the surging rise, the Centre has said that the country will be able to control the pandemic by Diwali while a vaccine will be developed by the year end.

Here are the LIVE updates of September 6:

9:30 am: How Uttar Pradesh climbed 10 places to rank second in 'ease of doing business'

8:50 am: Record 70,000 COVID-19 patients discharged in single day, says Ministry of Health and Family Welfare

8:45 am: A total of 4,88,31,145 samples tested up to 5th September 2020. Of these, 10,92,654 samples were tested yesterday, says Indian Council of Medical Research

8:25 am: An earthquake with a magnitude of 3.4 on the Richter Scale, hit Tawang, Arunachal Pradesh today at 7:30 am, says National Center for Seismology

8:03 am: International flights continue to facilitate repatriation and outbound travel of stranded citizens under Vande Bharat Mission. More than 15 lakh people have returned through various modes including more than 4.5 lakh on flights, says Union Civil Aviation Minister Hardeep Singh Puri

7:41 am: An earthquake with a magnitude of 4.3 on the Richter Scale, hit Nicobar Islands today at 6:38 am, says National Center for Seismology

7:22 am: India's coronavirus tally has crossed the grim mark of 4 million while death toll is nearing 70,000

Posted By: Aalok Sensharma