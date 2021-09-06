Catch all the LIVE Updates of the day here.

Here are the LIVE Updates from September 6:

7:51 hours: Enforcement Directorate issued a lookout notice against former Maharashtra Home Minister Anil Deshmukh in connection with a money laundering case, reports ANI.

7:40 hours: Prime Minister Narendra Modi will virtually interact with healthcare workers and beneficiaries of the government’s COVID-19 vaccination drive in Himachal Pradesh today.

7:18 hours: Trinamool Congress leader Abhishek Banerjee will appear before Enforcement Directorate (ED) today in the alleged money laundering case.

