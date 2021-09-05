Stay tuned to catch all the LIVE Updates of March 24.

New Delhi | Jagran News Desk: Each and everything that happens around us impacts in some way and that's why it becomes important for us to know what's happening around the world. Thus at English Jagran, we provide our readers with 360-degree coverage in all genres to give them a brief insight into what's happening around the world.

Here are the LIVE Updates from September 5:

9:30 hours: Just In: India reports 42,766 new cases in the last 24 hours, active caseload stands at 4,10,048, says Union Health Ministry. Recovery Rate is currently at 97.42 per cent, it added.

9:09 hours: We have formed teams to handle the Nipah virus situation. Contact tracing and other measures have already been initiated. As of now, there is no need to panic, but we need to exercise caution, says Kerala Health Minister Veena George.

Till now, no one from the family or other contacts of the 12-year-old has any symptoms. I am going to Kozhikode today, I will be joined by minister PA Mohammed Riyas, she added.

8:35 hours: A suspected case of Nipah virus, a 12-year-old who presented with features of encephalitis and myocarditis was reported on September 3 from Kozhikode district in Kerala. The boy was hospitalised and passed away today morning, says Centre.

8:30 hours: A case of Nipah virus has been detected in the Kozhikode district of Kerala. The Central Government has rushed a team of National Centre for Disease Control (NCDC) to the State to provide technical support, says Centre.

7:45 hours: BREAKING: Noida DM Suhas L Yathiraj loses to France's Lucas Mazur, bags silver in men's singles SL4 badminton final of Tokyo Paralympics 2020.

7:18 hours: On Saturday, September 11, President Joe Biden and the First Lady will honour and memorialise the lives lost 20 years ago with travel to all three sites of the 9/11 attacks - New York City, New York, Shanksville, Pennsylvania and the Pentagon in Arlington, Virginia, White House announces.

7:10 hours: Farmers to hold "kisan mahapanchayat" in Uttar Pradesh's Muzaffarnagar today to discuss farm laws.

Posted By: Aalok Sensharma