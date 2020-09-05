New Delhi | Jagran News Desk: Each and everything that happens around us impacts us in some way and that's why it becomes important for us to know what’s happening around the world. Thus at English Jagran, we provide our readers with a 360-degree coverage in all genres to give them a brief insight about what’s happening around the world.

Today our focus will be on the coronavirus pandemic which has affected nearly 4 million people and claimed over 68,000 lives in India. Amid the surging rise of coronavirus cases, AIIMS Director Dr Randeep Guleria has said that the pandemic will continue in 2021, adding that "COVID-19 cases in India will continue to rise for some more months before starting to flatten".

Here are the LIVE updates from September 5:

9:01 am: Police have taken the manager of the petrol pump into custody. A case will be registered against the petrol pump owner, the manager and the person who sold the chip, says Eswar Reddy, DSP, Chittoor, Andhra Pradesh

8:45 am: Rajnath Singh meets Chinese defence minister in Russia amid border tensions

8:40 am:

#Mumbai We have arrested two persons, we will be producing them in the court: Sameer Wankhede, Joint Director, NCB



Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) arrested Rhea Chakraborty's brother Showik Chakraborty and Samuel Miranda, in Sushant Singh Rajput death case, yesterday. pic.twitter.com/xPsWAcG5Jn — ANI (@ANI) September 5, 2020

8:08 am: We have great support from India. We have great support from Prime Minister Modi. I would think that the Indian (American) people would be voting for Trump, says US President Donald Trump

7:45 am: An earthquake of magnitude 2.7 occurred 98 km north of Mumbai, Maharashtra at 6:36 am today: National Centre for Seismology

Posted By: Aalok Sensharma