11:50 hours: Democracy is the nature of our country. If someone says that democracy came only after 15th August 1947 or only after the adoption of Constitution in 1950, then it is wrong. Democracy is our nature, says Union Home Minister Amit Shah.

There were 'Panch Parmeshwar' in villages earlier too. There was Yadavas' republic in Dwarka thousands of years ago. There were republics in Bihar, so democracy has been our nation's nature, he added.

11:30 hours: 24 districts of UP are COVID-19 free. Zero active cases in Aligarh, Amethi, Amroha, Ayodhya, Baghpat, Ballia, Banda, Basti, Bijnor, Chitrakoot, Deoria, Fatehpur, Ghazipur, Gonda, Hamripur, Hardoi, Hathras, Lalitpur, Mohoba, Muzaffarnagar, Pilibhit, Rampur, Shamli and Sitapur, says Chief Minister's Office.

11:04 hours: Update: 1 killed in fire that broke out due to an explosion at Jakharia Fabric Ltd in Maharashtra's Boisar.

10:49 hours: Sri Aurobindo is an inspiration for every Indian. He not only kindled the desire for complete independence among masses but also focused on spiritual regeneration of the nation, says Vice President M Venkaiah Naidu.

9:54 hours: I think what we were told was that they would've wait and watch policy, they would need to calibrate their actions, depending on how situation evolves. That's also similar to what we conveyed in Parliamentary briefing a few days ago says Foreign Secretary Harsh V Shringla.

We said we've a wait amd watch policy. It doesn't mean you don't do anything, it means that situation is very fluid on ground, you've to allow it to see how it evolves. You've to see whether assurances that have been made publicly are actually maintained on the ground, he added.

9:51 hours: Under Chairmanship of Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray, an all-party meet regarding political reservations for OBCs was held. Decision to direct State Backward Classes Commission to prepare Imperial Data explaining political backwardness at the earliest taken, says Maharashtra government.

9:35 hours: Of 42,618 new COVID infections and 330 deaths reported in India in the last 24 hours, Kerala recorded 29,322 cases and 131 deaths yesterday, says Union Health Ministry.

9:25 hours: Just In: India reports 42,618 new COVID-19 cases, 36,385 recoveries and 330 deaths in last 24 hours, says Union Health Ministry.

Total cases: 3,29,45,907

Active cases: 4,05,681

Total recoveries: 3,21,00,001

Death toll: 4,40,225

Total vaccination: 67,72,11,205 (58,85,687 in last 24 hours)

8:45 hours: Foreign Secretary Harsh Vardhan Shringla met US Under Secretary of Defense for Policy, Colin Kahl and discussed ways to advance India-US strategic and defense partnerships, says Embassy of India in Washington, DC.

They also exchanged views on regional issues - Afghanistan, Indo-Pacific and agreed to coordinate on shared priorities ahead of the India-US Ministerial 2+2 dialogue later this year, it added.

8:05 hours: Earthquakes with magnitudes of 4.6 and 4.7 on the Richter Scale hit 87 km WNW of Zangguy, China and 92 km SE of Shache, China at 6:58 am and 7:24 am today, says USGS.

7:55 hours: Tokyo Paralympics 2020: Singhraj and Manish Narwal qualify for final of shooting P4 mixed 50m pistol SH1.

7:50 hours: Tokyo Paralympics 2020: Manoj Sarkar loses in semifinal of men's singles SL3 in badminton, to play for bronze now.

7:19 hours: Tokyo Paralympics 2020: Pramod Bhagat beats Japan's Daisuke Fujihara, moves into final of men's singles SL3 badminton.

7:18 hours: Four injured in a fire that broke out due to an explosion at Jakharia Fabric Ltd in Maharashtra's Boisar.

