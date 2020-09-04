New Delhi | Jagran News Desk: Each and everything that happens around us impacts us in some way and that's why it becomes important for us to know what’s happening around the world. Thus at English Jagran, we provide our readers with a 360-degree coverage in all genres to give them a brief insight about what’s happening around the world.

Today our focus will be on the ongoing coronavirus crisis. The novel coronavirus, which was first reported in China's Wuhan, has affected 38 lakh in India and claimed over 67,000 lives. Amid the Centre has said that 5 states -- Tamil Nadu, Uttar Pradesh, Karnataka, Andhra Pradesh and Maharashtra -- account for 62 per cent of COVID-19 cases in India. The Centre further said that India will get its first COVID-19 vaccine by end of the year.

Here are the LIVE updates from September 4:

7:21 am: According to Centre, five states -- Andhra Pradesh, Delhi, Karnataka, Tamil Nadu and Maharashtra -- account for 70 per cent COVID-19 deaths in India

7:18 am: The novel coronavirus has affected 38,53,407 and claimed 67,376 lives in India so far

Posted By: Aalok Sensharma