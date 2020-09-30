New Delhi | Jagran News Desk: Each and everything that happens around us impacts in some way and that's why it becomes important for us to know what's happening around the world. Thus at English Jagran, we provide our readers with a 360-degree coverage in all genres to give them a brief insight about what's happening around the world.

Today we will focus on the coronavirus cases in the country which have crossed the grim milestone of 62 lakh cases in the country. The death toll in the country is also surging at a fast pace and crossed the 97,000-mark to reach 97,497 after 1,179 new fatalities were reported from across the country during the last 24 hours.

Apart from it, the Special CBI court will also pronounce its order on the Babri demolition case. The accused in the case include senior leaders of the ruling BJP - the party's founder-members Advani and Murli Manohar Joshi, former ministers Uma Bharti and Kalyan Singh.

Here are the LIVE Updates of September 30:

11:35 am: All accused in Babri Masjid demolition case, except Lal Krishna Advani, Murli Manohar Joshi, Kalyan Singh, Uma Bharti, Satish Pradhan and Mahant Nritya Gopal Das, have arrived at Special CBI Court in Lucknow.

11:25 am: Hearing in Babri Masjid demolition case: Accused Ritambhara, Champat Rai, Vinay Katiyar, Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh and other accused have arrived at the CBI Special court for hearing. The judge has also arrived. Court to pronounce the verdict in the case today.

11:15 am: Delhi: Union Home Minister Amit Shah distributes electric pottery wheels among 200 potters across 20 villages of his Lok Sabha constituency Gandhinagar (Gujarat), via video-conferencing.

11:05 am: India successfully test-fires the extended range BrahMos supersonic cruise missile which can hit targets at over 400 km range. Test carried out under PJ-10 project of Defence Research and Development Organisation under which the missile was launched with an indigenous booster.

10:55 am: Union Minister Prakash Javadekar releases a compendium 'Building Self Reliant, Resurgent, Resilient India' on public sector enterprises contribution amidst the ongoing pandemic

10:45 am: The allegations that funeral was conducted without family's consent are wrong. The father & brother gave their consent to conduct funeral at night. Family members were also present at funeral. Vehicle carrying victim's body was present at village from 12:45 to 2:30am: Hathras DM

10:30 am: Culprits of #Hathras gangrape incident will not be spared. An SIT has been formed to investigate the incident, the team will submit a report within the next 7 days. To ensure swift justice, this case will be tried in a fast-track court: Uttar Pradesh CM Yogi Adityanath

10:25 am: BJP national president JP Nadda to hold a meeting with top Bihar BJP leaders at the party office in Delhi today, to discuss strategy and seat-sharing for Bihar Elections

10:15 am: CM Yogi Adityanath forms a three-member SIT to investigate #Hathras gangrape incident, the team to submit a report within 7 days. CM also directs for trial of the case in a fast-track court

9:55 am: Lucknow: Security tighetened around Special CBI court. The court will pronounce its verdict today, in Babri Masjid demolition case.

9:45 am: We demand from state government that this matter be investigated and the culprits be hanged. We also want security. Administration is putting us under a lot of pressure. We don't trust the local Police, there should be judicial investigation: Brother of #Hathras gangrape victim

9:40 am: No, they did it on their own. We're scared. Police forced us to take the body to cremation ground. We'd said we'll do it in morning: Brother of #Hathras gangrape victim when asked if family had given consent for funeral (Disclaimer: Interview time - around 4 am, after funeral)

9:30 am: India's #COVID19 tally crosses 62-lakh mark with a spike of 80,472 new cases & 1,179 deaths reported in last 24 hours. Total case tally stands at 62,25,764 including 9,40,441 active cases, 51,87,826 cured/discharged/migrated & 97,497 deaths: Ministry of Health & Family Welfare

9:15 am: A total of 7,41,96,729 samples tested for #COVID19, up to 29th September. Of these, 10,86,688 samples were tested yesterday: Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR)

8:55 am: Karnataka: Bengaluru Customs at Courier Centre in Kempegowda International Airport detected 400 grams of Methaqualone concealed in a leather bag, consigned to a Nigerian national already arrested in a recent case where 1.988 kgs of Ecstacy pills were seized at the same centre.

8:45 am: Situation brought under control at the office of a company in Thane West where fire broke out this morning. No casualties/injuries reported. 4 fire engines, 2 rescue vehicles, 3 water tankers, 2 jumbo water tankers, Police & Regional Disaster Mgmt Cell present at spot.

8:30 am: Punjab: Kisan Mazdoor Sangharsh Committee's 'rail roko' agitation continues in Amritsar - entering the seventh day - in protest against #FarmBills (now laws). Visuals from Devidaspura village.

8:00 am: Special CBI court in Lucknow to pronounce their verdict today, in Babri Masjid demolition case. The court has asked all 32 accused to be present in the court. Security tightened at the court premises, ahead of the hearing.

7:40 am: Odisha: Chandaka-Dampara Wildlife Sanctuary will reopen for the public from October 2. "All precautionary steps will be taken including sanitization, thermal screening of visitors & wearing of masks", says HS Mohanty, Asst Conservator of Forest, Chandaka Wildlife Division.

7:30 am: Maharashtra: A fire has broken out at the office of a company in Thane West. Fire tenders at the spot. Firefighting operation underway.



7:10 am: US election 2020: Presidential debate begins. US President & Republican party's nominee Donald Trump says,"We won the election, so we've right to chose her (on nominating Judge Amy Coney Barrett to Supreme Court)" Democratic Party nominee Joe Biden says, "I’m not opposed to justice."

7:00 am: Chief Justice of Bombay High Court nominates four benches- 2 division benches and 2 single-judge benches of the Court to conduct physical hearing of various cases, from 1st to 30th October.

