New Delhi | Jagran News Desk: Each and everything that happens around us impacts in some way and that's why it becomes important for us to know what's happening around the world. Thus at English Jagran, we provide our readers with 360-degree coverage in all genres to give them a brief insight into what's happening around the world.

Here are the LIVE Updates from the day:

12:50 hours: Recently launched Ayushman Bharat Digital Mission will help in extending health services in every corner of the country. Access to good hospitals, laboratories, pharmacies, etc will be just a click away. This'll help in keeping patients' medical documents safely, says PM Modi.

Impact of skilled manpower associated with the health sector, is seen in health services. Its importance was felt more during the pandemic. As result of which, the Centre started and is continuing free vaccination program. Today, India administered over 88 crores of vaccine, he added.

11:54 hours: This pandemic has taught a lot in the health sector across the world. Every country is engaged in dealing with this crisis in its own way. India has resolved to increase its strength, self-reliance during this time, says PM Modi.

11:31 hours: PM Modi will be dedicating 4 medical colleges to Rajasthan today. Over 2000 students will get admissions in these medical colleges, extending better health facilities in Rajasthan. He'll be inaugurating the Institute of Petrochemicals Technology, says Union Health Minister Mansukh Mandaviya.

10:46 hours: We don't need to take Kejriwal's advice. We will work in the best interests of Punjab... Our fight is over several issues. It's not focused on a particular personality, says Punjab Minister Pargat Singh.

10:02 hours: Out of 23,529 new COVID-19 cases and 311 deaths across India, 12,161 cases and 155 deaths were reported in Kerala yesterday, says Union Health Ministry.

9:50 hours: Just In: India reports 23,529 new COVID-19 cases, 28,718 recoveries and 311 deaths in last 24 hours, says Union Health Ministry

Active cases: 2,77,020

Total cases: 3,37,39,980

Total recoveries: 3,30,14,898

Death toll: 4,48,062

Total vaccination: 88,34,70,578 (65,34,306 in last 24 hours)

9:24 hours: Delighted to receive EAM Dr S Jaishankar at our Mission India at UN in New York this afternoon. Thank him for meeting all our officials, encouraging them on their work and sharing his thoughts on our engagement with United Nations especially UNSC, says India's Permanent Rep to UN TS Tirumurti

8:55 hours: 56,89,56,439 samples tested for COVID19 up to 29 September 2021. Of these, 15,06,254 samples were tested yesterday, says Indian Council of Medical Research.

8:30 hours: Based on specific information, four miscreants have been arrested in Delhi's Jharoda Kalan area after they open fire at police. Police retaliated, says Delhi Police.

8:15 hours: Enforcement Directorate (ED) summons Deputy Secretary (Home) of Maharashtra Kailash Gaikwad in an alleged money laundering case related to former state home minister Anil Deshmukh. He has been asked to appear before the agency today, says ED.

7:47 hours: Government lies to media that it's open to dialogue but farmers aren't. They want to hold conditional dialogue, in which farmers won't participate. They said farm laws won't be rolled back. It means they've already drafted the agreement and want farmers to just sign it, says BKU leader Rakesh Tikait.

I'd said something yesterday which was misinterpreted. I actually meant that the next target of Centre is media houses. We've never said anything against media, he added.

7:42 hours: TMC General Secretary Abhishek Banerjee wife Rujira Banerjee will not appear before Delhi's Patiala House Court in a coal smuggling case today. The court has issued summon to her on a complaint of the Enforcement Directorate (ED).

Posted By: Aalok Sensharma