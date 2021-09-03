Catch all the LIVE Updates of the day here.

10:10 hours: More than 65 crore vaccine doses provided to States and UTs, and more 1.20 Crore doses are in the pipeline. Around 4.36 crore balance doses are still available with the states and UTs, says Union health Ministry.

9:48 hours: Prime Minister Narendra Modi will address the International Climate Summit 2021 today, to focus on hydrogen power.

9:30 hours: Of 45,352 new COVID infections and 366 deaths reported in India in the last 24 hours, Kerala recorded 32,097 cases and 188 deaths yesterday, says Union Health Ministry.

9:23 hours: Just In: India reports 45,352 new COVID cases, 34,791 recoveries and 366 deaths in the last 24 hours, says Union Health Ministry, adding that the recovery rate is at 97.45 per cent.

Active cases: 3,99,778

Total recoveries: 3,20,63,616

Death toll: 4,39,895

Total vaccination: 67,09,59,968

9:04 hours: Tokyo Paralympics 2020: Avani Lekhara qualifies for final in R8 Women's 50m Rifle 3P SH1.

8:42 hours: BREAKING: Praveen Kumar wins Silver in men's high jump at Tokyo Paralympics 2020.

8:07 hours: Tokyo Paralympics 2020: Tarun Dhillon beats South Korea's Shin Kyung Hwan 21-18, 15-21, 21-17; seals his place in semi-finals of men's singles SL4 badminton.

7:52 hours: Light to moderate intensity rain likely to occur over isolated places of South-East Delhi, East-Delhi, Karnal, Kaithal, Fatehabad, Indirapuram, Ghaziabad, Shamli, Saharanpur, Muzaffarnagar during next two hours, says India Meteorological Department.

7:42 hours: Last night there was an infiltration attempt along the Line of Control in the Poonch Sector. The infiltration bid was been foiled by fire by our troops, says PRO (Defence) Jammu.

7:21 hours: India is against the use of chemical weapons by anyone, anywhere, anytime under any circumstances... Any investigation into use of chemical weapons must be impartial, credible, objective and follow provisions of Chemical Weapons Convention, says India at UNSC briefing on Syria.

Chemical Weapons Convention (CWC) is a unique non-discriminatory disarmament instrument. It's a model for the elimination of the entire category of Weapons of Mass Destruction (WMD), it added.

7:14 hours: Tokyo Paralympics 2020: Suhas L Yathiraj beats Indonesia's Susanto Hary 21-6, 21-12 in badminton men's singles group stage.

7:00 hours: An infiltration bid has been foiled by Army at LoC in Poonch sector. Details awaited, says Indian Army.

