Today Prime Minister Narendra Modi will address the 3rd Annual US-India Strategic Partnership Forum's Leadership Summit at 9 pm via video conferencing. The US-India Strategic Partnership Forum (USISPF) is a non-profit organization that works for thepartnership between India and the US.

Here are the LIVE updates of September 3:

9:05 am: A total of 4,55,09,380 samples tested up to 2nd September. Of these, 11,72,179 samples were tested yesterday: Indian Council of Medical Research

8:11 am: PM Modi's personal website Twitter account hacked; social media giant says 'secured now'

8:09 am: JD(S) leader and former MLA Appaji Gowda from Bhadravathi in Shivamogga passed away on Wednesday night at the age of 67. He had tested positive for COVID-19 and was admitted to hospital after developing chest pain, reports ANI

7:38 am: Over 11,70,000 tests done in last 24 hours. High levels of testing sustained over a period of time in widespread areas enable to diagnose cases early and facilitate seamless isolation and hospitalisation. It eventually leads to low mortality rate, says Ministry of Health and Family Welfare

7:27 am: PM Modi to deliver a special keynote address at US-India Strategic Partnership Forum's 3rd Annual Leadership Summit at 9 pm today through video conference

Posted By: Aalok Sensharma