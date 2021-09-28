New Delhi | Jagran News Desk: Each and everything that happens around us impacts in some way and that's why it becomes important for us to know what's happening around the world. Thus at English Jagran, we provide our readers with 360-degree coverage in all genres to give them a brief insight into what's happening around the world.

7:35 hours: We're promoting medical tourism, spiritual tourism, hinterland tourism, and political tourism. Elections are close. I welcome all kinds of tourism so that tourist business should increase in the state, says Goa Chief Minister Pramod Sawant.

A Congress MLA (Luizinho Faleiro) has recently resigned from the party. I don't know which party he will be joining. Since 2017, Goa Congress leaders are leaving their party. Almost 13-14 people have left Congress, he added.

7:18 hours: Punjab Chief Minister Charanjit Singh Channi chaired emergency meeting with Council of Ministers in view of the 'Bharat Bandh' protest against three farm laws. The Council of Ministers passed a resolution expressing solidarity with the farmers and their demands, says Chief Minister's Office (CMO).

He has asked all Ministers to personally visit the houses of the deceased farmers (who lost lives during ongoing protest against three farm laws) to deliver the appointment letters for government jobs to their family members, it added.

7:05 hours: RSS worker Vivek Champanerkar files a civil suit against lyricist Javed Akhtar in Thane court for allegedly comparing the organisation with Taliban. Court sends notice to Akhtar asking him to be present before it on the next date of hearing on November 12, reports ANI.

7:00 hours: US Deputy Secretary of State Wendy Sherman to visit India next month to hold a series of bilateral meetings, civil society events, and the India Ideas Summit, says US Department of State.

