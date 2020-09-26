Stay Tuned to catch all the Live updates here:

Today we will focus on the coronavirus pandemic in the country. The coronavirus cases in the country crossed the grim milestone of 59-lakh mark and reached 59,03,933. The death toll in the country also crossed 93,000-mark and reached 93,379.

Here are the LIVE Updates of September 26:

10:10 am: Bollywood actor Deepika Padukone arrives at the NCB office in Mumbai for questioning related to the drugs probe in connection with Sushant Singh Rajput's death case.

9:45 am: India's COVID-19 tally crosses 59-lakh mark after 85,362 new cases were reported from across the country during the last 24 hours. The death toll also rises to 93,379 after 1,089 deaths were reported in a day.

9:15 am: PM Modi to hold discussions with his Sri Lankan counterpart Mahinda Rajapaksa through video conferencing today.

8:45 am: 7,02,69,975 samples tested for coronavirus across the country. Of the totals, 13,41,535 samples were tested yesterday: ICMR

8:25 am: A fire broke out at a factory in Narela, Delhi last night. 26 fire tenders were sent to the spot. No casualties reported. Cooling operations underway.

8:10 am: Clash erupted between police and entrenched physical training instructors (PTIs) allegedly after police tried to stop them from going to PWD office in Charkhi Dadri to hand over a memorandum to Dy CM Dushyant Chautala.

8:00 am: Kisan Mazdoor Sangharsh Committee continues their rail roko agitation in Amritsar, Punjab, in protest against the new agriculture bills passed by the Parliament.

