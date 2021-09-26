New Delhi | Jagran News Desk: Each and everything that happens around us impacts in some way and that's why it becomes important for us to know what's happening around the world. Thus at English Jagran, we provide our readers with 360-degree coverage in all genres to give them a brief insight into what's happening around the world.

Here are the LIVE Updates of September 26:

9:20 am: Sonia Gandhi should have been the PM when UPA came to power. If Kamala Harris can become US Vice President why can't Sonia Gandhi become PM, who is an Indian citizen, wife of former PM Rajiv Gandhi and member of Lok Sabha: Union Minister & RPI leader Ramdas Athawale

9:10 am: The top leadership of interstate gangs is mostly inside jails... The three-tier hierarchy of gangs has Jatheri, Bishnoi, Kapil Nandu,Neeraj Bawania at the top, in tier 2, people mostly arrange logistics and there are foot soldiers in tier 3...: Alok Kumar, Joint CP, Delhi Police

9:00 am: In the Rohini shootout incident, names of two, three gangs have emerged...We have also learnt that Gogi, Lawrence Bishnoi, Kala Jatheri had made an alliance. There is linkage among gangs, they help each other in logistics...:Alok Kumar, Joint CP, Delhi Police

8:45 am: Delhi Police also track social media to ensure there is no furthering of criminality/ crime. Continuous social media monitoring helps us in gathering information and take necessary action, accordingly: Alok Kumar, Joint CP, Delhi Police

8:30 am: "Multiple people injured after an Amtrak train that runs between Seattle and Chicago derailed in north-central Montana, the train agency said. The train had about 147 passengers and 13 crew onboard, Amtrak said," The Associated Press reports

8:15 am: District Police, Crime Branch & Special Cell have been actively working to eliminate organized crimes or crimes of international nature. Timely action is being taken against drug peddlers, interstate gangsters that operate here; many arrested: Alok Kumar, Joint CP, Delhi Police

8:00 am: Political activists from Pakistan occupied Kashmir (PoK) and Gilgit Baltistan held a series of protests outside the office of UN Human Rights Council in Geneva, Switzerland, raising anti-Pakistan slogans and demanding "dismantling of terror camps"

7:50 am: A cyclonic circulation is likely to form over the northeast & adjoining the east-central Bay of Bengal. In the subsequent 24 hours, it will be a low-pressure area & likely to reach the West Bengal coast around September 29th: GK Das, Director, IMD Kolkata

7:45 am: South Bengal is likely to have enhanced weather activity particularly in terms of heavy rainfall & wind on Sept 28-29. Heavy rainfall is expected over Kolkata, North 24 Parganas, East & West Medinipur, Jhargram, Howrah, Hooghly on Sept 28: GK Das, Director, IMD Kolkata

7:40 am: One can see turmoil in Chhattisgarh shortly. Looking at Punjab's situation, it may also be seen in Rajasthan. It'll be last few steps towards Congress' end. Party who doesn't trust its leadership, can't take steps for country's development: Haryana Dy CM Dushyant Chautala

7:30 am: Bihar: Police baton charged students in Patna who were marching towards state Assembly, protesting government's order to vacate the Ambedkar hostel, yesterday

