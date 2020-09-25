New Delhi | Jagran News Desk: Each and everything that happens around us impacts us in some way and that's why it becomes important for us to know what’s happening around the world. Thus at English Jagran, we provide our readers with a 360-degree coverage in all genres to give them a brief insight about what's happening around the world.

The coronavirus cases in India crossed the grim milestone of 57-lakh cases after 86,508 new cases were recorded from across the country on Wednesday taking the country's overall COVID-19 tally to 57,32,519. The death toll in the country is also surging at a fast pace and crossed the 91,000-mark to reach 91,149 after 1,129 new fatalities were reported from across the country in the same period of time.

Here are the Live Updates from September 25:

8:20 am: India climbs another historic peak of more than 13 lakh tests. More than 13.80 lakh tests done in the last 24 hours: Ministry of Health & Family Welfare, Government of India.

8:05 am: Delhi's Water Minister & Delhi Jal Board Chairman Satyendar Jain chaired board meeting y'day. It was decided to award the contracts to pvt operators for operation, maintenance & mgmt of water supply & sewerage networks in various zones of Delhi on lines of "One Zone-One Operator"

7:55 am: Director General (Prisons), Tihar, Sandeep Goel has tested positive for #COVID19: Tihar Jail officials, Delhi

7:45 am: Chief Minister Captain Amarinder Singh (in file pic) has appealed to the farmers to strictly maintain law and order, and adhere to all #COVID19 safety protocols, during today’s Bandh against the Agriculture Bills: Punjab Chief Minister's Office (CMO)

7:35 am: Jammu and Kashmir: Terrorists attack a CRPF party deployed at South Kashmir's mini secretariat. No casualties or injuries reported so far. The area has been cordoned off. More details awaited.

7:30 am: UP CM Yogi Adityanath (in file pic) has instructed the state police to put up posters of the accused of sexual harassment and other crimes against women at famous road crossings in the state, as part of 'Operation Durachari'.

7:20 am: Punjab: Kisan Mazdoor Sangharsh Committee continues their 'rail roko' agitation in Amritsar, in protest against the #FarmBills. The Committee is holding the 'rail roko' agitation from September 24 to 26 against the Bills.

7:10 am: Telangana: Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao held a review meeting yesterday at Pragathi Bhavan in Hyderabad with public representatives from the municipal areas and mayors.

7:00 am: 13 pairs of trains have been short-terminated as a precautionary measure against the protests over the agriculture bills. We are avoiding train routes to Punjab: BS Gill, Ambala Railway Station Director, Haryana

Posted By: Talib Khan