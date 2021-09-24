New Delhi | Jagran News Desk: Each and everything that happens around us impacts in some way and that's why it becomes important for us to know what's happening around the world. Thus at English Jagran, we provide our readers with 360-degree coverage in all genres to give them a brief insight into what's happening around the world.

Here are the LIVE Updates from September 24:

7:21 hours: Her feat has inspired the entire world. We talked about multiple subjects that will further cement the India-USA friendship, which is based on shared values and cultural linkages, tweeted PM Modi after meeting with US Vice President Kamala Harris.

7:14 hours: PM Modi will hold a bilateral meet with US president Joe Biden in Washington today at 8.30 pm.

Posted By: Aalok Sensharma